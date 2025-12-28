Warriors trade package for Anthony Davis is crystal clear after latest rumors

The Golden State Warriors once again appear to be going star-hunting ahead of the mid-season trade deadline, having been strongly linked to Anthony Davis in a blockbuster report from Chris Haynes on Friday.

Davis comes with significant risk given a lengthy injury history that includes most recently exiting the Christmas Day game against the Warriors after only 10 minutes due to a groin issue. It's a risk that Golden State might need to take, but only for a very specific price which may not match for the Dallas Mavericks are looking for.

Warriors trade package for Anthony Davis is crystal clear

The cleanest move for the Warriors from a contract standpoint is to flip Jimmy Butler for Davis given they make the same salary. However, Butler's importance combined with Davis' injury history would make this a foolish move, especially when Golden State would likely have to give up draft capital as well.

The more prudent move would be to combine the salaries of Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, allowing the Warriors to form a formidable trio of Davis, Butler and Stephen Curry that would be incredibly dangerous against any team when healthy.

As Haynes reported on Friday, Golden State would need a third team involved not only because Dallas may not have interest in the Green/Kuminga combination, but there would need to be a move to ensure both teams can legally make the trade given they're above the first apron.

"I was told [the Warriors] are contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis as well."@ChrisBHaynes says Golden State is interested in the Mavs star big man. pic.twitter.com/Gv9rYERTiP — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 27, 2025

A trade construction may look like Green and Kuminga going to the Mavericks (or another team), Davis heading to the Bay Area, and Buddy Hield going to a team like the Brooklyn Nets who can absorb some salary.

In terms of draft capital, the Warriors should be trying to take advantage of Davis' injury concerns to get him at a reduced price like we saw with Butler last season. Golden State should only be giving up their 2026 first-round pick, rather than selections beyond this current Stephen Curry era.

It's essentially the same kind of deal as the Butler one which also required multiple teams in February. Yet instead of giving up Andrew Wiggins which was a heart-breaking move within itself, the Warriors would be going a step further and relinquishing a true franchise legend in Green.

That might be worth it to resuscitate a team that's again sitting around the .500 range through the first third of the season. This isn't to say the Mavericks would necessarily accept, but the Warriors shouldn't be going all in with a huge package for a player who has played more than 56 games just once in the past seven years.