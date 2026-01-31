Warriors trade plans are painfully obvious after latest Michael Porter Jr. rumors

It's only a couple of weeks since Michael Porter Jr. was a prominent trade target linked to the Golden State Warriors, but it's becoming clear that it's Giannis Antetokounmpo or nothing for the franchise ahead of next week's February 5 deadline.

All the attention has turned to Antetokounmpo in the wake of his reported request out of Milwaukee earlier in the week, and it turns out Porter might not be available anyway according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday.

Michael Porter Jr. may not be on the move at all before the deadline

Porter's explosion on a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team had made him one of the biggest names on the trade market, but Windhorst doesn't believe the 6'10" forward is going anywhere despite potential rival interest.

Brian Windhorst on Michael Porter Jr



"I know everybody thinks that Porter's available, that would be news to me. I have not heard that he is available. If he is available wait for Shams to tell me because I haven't heard that"



For the second time this season, Porter had a huge outing against his former team in the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Despite his team's loss, the 33-year-old had 38 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks on 7-of-15 shooting from 3-point range. That came after Porter dropped 36 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals on 15-of-24 shooting and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc against the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week.

Brooklyn are actually in a good position right now when it comes to Porter. While the veteran forward is still putting up huge numbers and increasing his value in case of a trade, the Nets are also losing (they've lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13) which is advantageous to their rebuilding ambitions.

From a Golden State standpoint, their interest has dissipated in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury. Even if they managed to add Porter in the next few days, a trio of he, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green isn't enough to compete in the Western Conference this season. The same can be said for a number of other targets that are or could be available before next week's deadline.

It's become painfully obvious that it's Antetokounmpo or nothing for the Warriors before the deadline. If the franchise can't pull off a blockbuster trade for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, then Butler's injury means anything less just isn't worthwhile.

That means Jonathan Kuminga could well be on the team over the remainder of the season, leaving him an opportunity to play meaningful minutes and increase his value ahead of a potential trade during the offseason.

Of course, the hope of Antetokounmpo trade will remain until it's no longer possible, but don't expect the Warriors to look at Porter or any other target as an alternative before the deadline.