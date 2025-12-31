Warriors trade plans could suddenly change thanks to surprise player

De'Anthony Melton might not be shooting the ball well since his return from a long-term knee injury, but he's still having major impact on the Golden State Warriors who've won their last four games with the veteran guard in the lineup.

Melton's impact has and could continue to be so significant that he actually has a surprise impact on Golden State's trade plans leading into the February 5 deadline, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

De'Anthony Melton could have impact on Warriors trade plans

Speaking during an episode of the Warriors Stock Report on Tuesday, Slater outlined the potential of Melton becoming such an important piece for the franchise that it alters their trade strategy.

"He is one of the more interesting under the radar rotation guys in the league up to the deadline because if he can pop, that might change some of the Warriors strategy entering the deadline," Slater said.

Melton could in fact alter Golden State's trade strategy for a couple of reasons. Firstly, if he can become the sort of consistent two-way backcourt teammate for Stephen Curry that the Warriors are still trying to find, then obviously there's no need to search for a solution on the trade market.

Perhaps more importantly though, if Melton can 'pop' as Slater suggests, then the Warriors could suddenly look more dangerous as a threat in the Western Conference. If that proved the case, perhaps the front office would be more willing to make a big move that sees them giving up the future draft capital that they've been so protective of to this point.

Melton is shooting just 32.4% from the floor and 15.2% from 3-point range in his nine games since returning, but if anything that could be seen as a positive given the obvious room for improvement in someone who is already making an impact.

Golden State are +60 in Melton's 94 minutes over his last five games -- Brandin Podziemski ranks second during the same period at +36. Melton's been a +45 in his last two games alone, having gone for 16 points, three rebounds and three assists against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, before adding 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals on Monday in Brooklyn.

Melton's current 24-minute per game restriction may prevent him from entering the starting lineup in the short-term, but the 27-year-old has already been part of closing units and his role figures to only increase as the season progresses.