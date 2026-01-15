Warriors trade proposal offers harrowing reality check no one wants to accept

The Golden State Warriors are searching for paths to improvement at a time when the trade market lacks an ideal measure of malleability. Much could change before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but the Warriors appears to be at the mercy of a relatively limited seller's market.

For better or worse, a recent trade proposal from FanSided.com has offered insight into what a Warriors trade could look like if they agree to finally move Jonathan Kuminga.

It surprised no one when Kuminga formally requested a trade on the first day he was eligible to do so. His time with the Warriors has been tumultuous, with the team seemingly abandoning his development and opting against continuing to feature him in the rotation. Thankfully, interested suitors exist—and a recent proposal was a necessary reminder of what a trade could look like.

Ian Levy of FanSided.com proposed a trade that would see the Warriors acquire Jalen Smith and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for five players.

It's a compelling offer that would see the Warriors add two interior players and an invaluable first-round draft pick, but it's also a reminder of how much more help the team needs than advertised.

Warriors need more than the current state of the trade market can offer

In the event that this trade were to be completed, the Warriors would benefit immensely from adding a first-round draft pick to their thin collection of future assets. They'd also make significant upgrades along the interior as far as immediate production is concerned.

Smith is a talented reserve who can provide depth in the frontcourt, while Vucevic is a former All-Star who can still take over from time to time.

Vucevic is currently averaging 16.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 offensive boards, 3.7 assists, and 1.8 three-point field goals made per game. He's doing so while shooting efficiently at a clip of .503/.378/.797. By most means and measures, he and Draymond Green could be an excellent pairing.

The hurdle with a trade for Vucevic, however, is the same as the one the Warriors are already struggling to overcome: He's 35 years of age.

Warriors may be limited to aging veterans, expensive role players

Golden State already has four key players who are 35 or older in Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, Green, and Al Horford. Adding a fifth player to the mix in that age range isn't an inherently bad decision, but concerns about defensive consistency and postseason fatigue are at the very least fair to pose.

With this in mind, it's difficult to look at the current state of the trade market as anything less than a sign of how stuck the Warriors are.

Anthony Davis is a rumored target, but he's in the midst of another unfortunate bout with injuries. Ja Morant and Domantas Sabonis are commonly mentioned in speculative trade conversations, but their fit is questionable. That inevitably points to a conclusion that might not be as bad as it seems: Golden State doesn't really need another star.

Instead, the Warriors need to prioritize quality and reliable minutes from proven players who offer youth, athleticism, and consistency. Unfortunately, they don't have much to trade to acquire players of that nature—and that which they can offer is too valuable to lose.

It's the harrowing reality of the Warriors' situation: The stars they can target are imperfect fits and a trade for a high-level role player could cost too much to be anything other than a lateral move.