Warriors trade reject makes stunning debut after Jonathan Kuminga drama

Former Golden State Warriors big man Dario Saric has made a stunning preseason debut for the Sacramento Kings on Friday, scoring 14 points in less than 14 minutes in a 124-123 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Saric's first game comes after he was traded by the Denver Nuggets for Jonas Valancuinas early in the offseason, yet if the Kings had their way the Croatian big man would have found himself back with the Warriors.

Warriors rejected a trade to reunite with former big man Dario Saric

Ali Thanawalla and Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports reported in early July that Sacramento had offered Saric, former 13th overall pick Devin Carter and two second-round picks to Golden State as part of sign-and-trade negotiations surrounding restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors unsurprisingly wanted no part of that trade package, especially after a year in which Saric was essentially stapled to the bench in Denver despite their need to provide 3x MVP Nikola Jokic with some kind of support.

Having joined on a two-year free agent deal following his solitary season with the Warriors, Saric played just 16 games and 210 total minutes for the Nuggets including being a DNP in all 13 of their playoff games.

Looking a little leaner and still just 31-years-old, perhaps there's time for Saric to rehabilitate his value at the right time given he's now on an expiring deal. He made the best possible start on Friday, having drilled all four of his 3-pointers while finishing as a +6 in the one-point loss.

In fairness, there's never been much question on Saric's ability from beyond the arc or his offensive skillset in general. He's a career 36% shooter from beyond the arc in his eight-year career, including nailing 37.6% from deep in his lone season with the Warriors.

Unfortunately it's the defensive end that's long been the concern, leading to limited minutes from Steve Kerr in his last couple of months with Golden State, along with the complete shut out in Denver's rotation from practically a fortnight into last season.

Even if Saric does have a bounce-back season with the Kings, it's hard to see him rejoining the Warriors in a Kuminga trade mid-season. Even if Sacramento do retain interest in the former seventh overall pick, they'll now have to match the $22.5 million salary that Kuminga will make this season after re-signing with the Warriors.