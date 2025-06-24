Warriors trade rumors just got real after Celtics declare intention with huge trade

Big trades keep dropping in the NBA, and once again it could have cascading effects on the Golden State Warriors as the draft and free agency draws near.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night, the Boston Celtics are trading 2x All-Star Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

While the addition of an electric guard like Simons is intriguing to a three-point centric Celtics system, it's a clear financial move for Boston who've now gotten off the remaining three years and over $100 million left on Holiday's contract.

The Warriors could be the next team to deal with the Celtics

After Jayson Tatum's devastating torn achilles amid a second-round playoff defeat against the New York Knicks, there was wide-spread assumption that the Celtics would start making moves this offseason to address their huge payroll.

This deal is evidently the first step in that, but may not be the last according to Charania who's since reported that Boston "remain engaged in trade talks surrounding multiple key players on the roster."

An extremely active offseason begins for the Celtics with the trade of Jrue Holiday, who played a critical role in Boston's 2024 NBA championship. The Celtics remain engaged in trade talks surrounding multiple key players on the roster, sources said. https://t.co/qJa9R1WDd2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2025

This is huge news in regard to the Warriors who've already been linked to a trade with the Celtics over the last week. Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently stated on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, "that's a team (Boston) I'm monitoring particularly with the Warriors."

Holiday could have been a potential target to join Stephen Curry in the Golden State back court, and may still be if Portland choose to re-route the 35-year-old again after doing so in 2023 when he was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in the Damian Lillard trade.

However, more of the focus from a Warrior perspective will be on the futures of Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis, both of who have been mentioned as obvious fits on a roster that's looking to contend for another championship with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

White's defense may become even more important in Boston given Holiday's departure, but the value in Golden State's future picks may make an offer tempting for a player about to start a four-year, $118 million extension.

Porzingis may be the more realistic option given he's on an expiring $30.7 million deal, and given his lengthy injury history that's seen him play 65 games just once in the last 10 seasons. As risky as the Latvian would be given his injury and health issues, he may be even more of a need for the Warriors than White given their uncertainty at the center position.

Whether it's White, Porzingis or a cheaper option, the Warriors could certainly be in play to try and capitalize on the Celtics payroll situation and their now very clear intenition to shed salary.