Warriors home run trade target shockingly isn't Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo may remain at the top of the Golden State Warriors wish-list this offseason, but it should arguably be a different star they've previously been linked to that's their home run trade target in the coming months.

The Warriors may come up against Kawhi Leonard in Wednesday's first Play-In game against the L.A Clippers, yet they should be working on a way to make the 7x All-Star part of their squad by the start of next season.

Kawhi Leonard might be Warriors home run trade target

With the ongoing Aspiration investigation that's yet to reach a conclusion, there remains a chance that the final year of Leonard's deal is actually voided and makes the 2x Finals MVP a free agent in the summer.

Golden State acquiring Leonard in free agency would be an absolute no-brainer, but it's hard to see them creating enough cap room to obtain him in that manner if it were even to become an opportunity in the first place.

Should the Warriors have to give up assets for Leonard and absorb his $50.3 million contract for next season, there's still an argument to be made that he'd be a better option than splashing out on a more blockbuster deal for Antetokounmpo.

No, Leonard is not a better player than Antetokounmpo and the latter would certainly bring a higher ceiling as Golden State chase another championship. However, Leonard could come with far less risk while still being the true difference-maker the Warriors are seemingly after this offseason.

Leonard has had All-NBA caliber season, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range. Despite those numbers, he'd undoubtedly cost far less in a trade and subsequently allow Golden State to preserve some of whatever future comes beyond the Stephen Curry era.

It's not just a smaller trade package that reduces the risk, but also the fact a 34-year-old Leonard wouldn't be asking for the same type of long-term maximum extension that Antetokounmpo will presumably sign at whatever team he winds up on.

Leonard would still come with risk given his extensive injury history, but the gap between him and Antetokounmpo in that aspect isn't as big as it once was considering he played 29 more games than the Milwaukee Bucks superstar this season.

Kawhi Leonard may also be a better fit than Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Warriors would likely be able to keep one of Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green in the scenario of acquiring either Antetokounmpo or Leonard. Trading for the former could create some spacing concerns, with Antetokounmpo's interior dominance needing perimeter spacing of which Green and Butler don't provide.

The combination of Antetokounmpo and Curry may be powerful enough to overcome any such spacing concerns, but it would still be something to work through in a way that wouldn't be apparent with Leonard who's an efficient scorer from all three levels including being a career 39.1% from beyond the arc.

It's still likely the Warriors pursue Antetokounmpo first and foremost this summer, yet renewing interest in Leonard may actually prove more worthwhile for their short and long-term ambition.