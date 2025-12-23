Warriors trade target suddenly becoming more valuable after unveiling new skill

The Golden State Warriors have interest in adding an athletic big man before the trade deadline, with Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton one of three players identified as a possible target in a recent report from NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Claxton's size and athleticism -- enabling him to both protect the rim and finish emphatically on the other end -- are key elements the Warriors are missing on their current roster. However, it's another skill that the 26-year-old has recently unveiled that makes him even more valuable within a Steve Kerr-led system.

Nic Claxton's passing makes him a more valuable target for the Warriors

Claxton averaged less than two assists throughout his first six years in the league, including a previous career-high of 2.2 during that span. But under second-year head coach Jordi Fernandez, Claxton's assist numbers have skyrocketed to 4.4 per game despite the Nets being in rebuild mode and holding an 8-19 record on the season.

To put this into context, Claxton ranks fourth in the league among those listed as centers when it comes to assists per game. The three above him have all made an All-Star Game in the last two years -- Nikola Jokic, Alperun Sengun and Julius Randle, the latter of which should be considered a power forward.

"Just in a flow state, knowing the spots that I'm going be in, knowing where my teammates knowing where to find them; and the coaches just trusting me to make plays," Claxton recently said when asked about his playmaking.

Many rival teams might look at Claxton's assist numbers and think it's just a product of having more opportunity on a young team. Yet even if that were true to some degree, it's different for the Warriors whose offense so often requires a smart and savvy big man capable of finding teammates off split-cut actions.

From Andrew Bogut to Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, Golden State have always had front court players capable of being excellent passers. Claxton could very well provide the same, along with generating the rim pressure on both ends that the Warriors desperately lack.

What players the Warriors would relinquish to reach the $25.4 million Claxton makes this season remains to be seen, let alone the draft capital that might be necessary to acquire Brooklyn's starting center.

Claxton's increased playmaking is certainly an intriguing element though, and no doubt one Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warrior front office would be discussing when evaluating what they'd actually be willing to give up for the 6'11" big man.