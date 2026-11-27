The trade aspect to a potential Anthony Davis trade is arguably the easiest part if the Washington Wizards eventually want to part ways with their veteran big man. For prospective suitors like the Golden State Warriors, it's more so the contract aspect that's more complicated and has to be addressed in conjunction with a trade.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Stephen Curry's contract extension prior to this season gives them a very obvious timeline in which to work with Davis and his high profile agent Rich Paul if a trade becomes truly realistic.

Warriors trading for Anthony Davis would come with obvious contract timeline

Despite his recent injury issues which includes being currently sidelined with a torn oblique, Curry is locked in for a further two years to take the franchise superstar to 41-years-old. It's therefore difficult to see Golden State giving more than a two-year deal to another veteran like Davis who would come with his own extensive injury history.

Davis is only 33-years-old and with the incentive of playing for a new extension, the 10x All-Star is playing some of the best basketball he's played in recent years. Davis has played in all but two of Washington's 19 games this season, averaging 25.6 points and 10.1 rebounds on 53.5% shooting from the floor.

But for a front office that's been largely risk-averse over recent years, even Davis' form this season is going to make it hard to justify an extension beyond the two-year Curry timeline. That could be a deal-breaker for Davis and Paul, but it's also unlikely that other rival teams are going to be knocking down the door offering three years and over $50 million per season.

If extension talks do break down, the Warriors either walk away from a trade altogether, or the price is so low that it's worthwhile even if if the former Lakers big man is simply a short-term rental. It's also worth remembering that Davis holds a $62.8 million player option for next season, but Golden State would surely prefer him simply opt into that rather than give him a new three-year deal.

Stephen Curry extension timeline should apply to other veterans

Davis isn't the only veteran player who'd be influenced by the Curry extension timeline. Take Jimmy Butler for example who is already on the team but on an expiring contract, and who will almost assuredly enter free agency next year.

If Butler isn't traded before the deadline and Golden State want him to return, there's no conceivable way that the six-time All-Star gets more than a two-year contract. Even then that will be dependant on Butler playing well and productively upon his return from a torn ACL.

It's hard to see the Warriors handing out more than a two-year extension for anyone who's 33-years-old or above, leaving them with an obvious contract plan with Davis if he truly becomes a target for the franchise.