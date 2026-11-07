Warriors trading for Wendell Carter Jr. makes too much sense to ignore

As the Golden State Warriors look to trade Kristaps Porzingis and his $20 million salary, there's few targets who make more sense than Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr.

Not only is Carter a valuable target for the Warriors to fortify their center rotation, but it also offers appeal to the Magic who've made a disastrous start to the season and who are facing a financial crunch over the next nine months.

Warriors trading for Wendell Carter Jr. makes perfect sense

Carter's $18.1 million salary fits neatly under Porzingis' $20 million contract, though a third team would likely need to get involved given both the Warriors and Magic are perilously close to the second tax apron.

The Magic center has made a strong individual start to the season, averaging 14.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting an exceptional 65.6% shooting from the floor and 40% from three-point range on 2.5 attempts per game.

He's not an All-Star by any means, but Carter is a starting quality center who could play big minutes for Golden State during the regular season. While he still has two years and just over $40 million left on his contract -- ironically about the same deal the Warriors gave Porzingis prior to free agency -- that's valuable enough to move again in a trade if needed, particularly when the final season is a team option.

Carter had 27 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-12 shooting against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, but it wasn't enough as Orlando slumped to a 117-104 loss that's pushed them to 2-6 on the season and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

That's not where a team pushing up against the second apron wants to be, particularly when they've got hefty long-term contracts on the books, as well as a decision to come on young guard Anthony Black in restricted free agency next year.

Warriors can offer Magic financial relief with Wendell Carter Jr. trade

A trade centered around Carter and Porzingis would offer the Magic much needed financial relief after the latter comes to terms on a buyout. It would take Orlando under the first apron and potentially close to ducking under the tax depending on what the Porzingis buyout looks like.

As much as the financial incentive is clear for the Magic, they'd likely need a first-round pick as well. Perhaps the Warriors can deliver on that with next year's selection, especially given their six-game winning streak raises hope of a playoff berth which would leave the pick outside the lottery.

The Warriors will ironically get a first-hand look at Carter when he and the Magic visit Chase Center in the hopes of turning around their sliding season on Saturday night.