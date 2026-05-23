Warriors should be ready to pounce on major Trail Blazers mistake

The Portland Trail Blazers are narrowing their search for a new full-time head coach, but parting ways with interim Tiago Splitter may be a major mistake the Golden State Warriors should be ready to pounce on.

Splitter remains a chance of getting the role on a full-time basis, yet there's no shortage of candidates applying for the job with a list that includes former Warrior assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse.

Warriors should be ready to pounce on Trail Blazers mistake

Splitter should be the favorite for the job considering what he and the Trail Blazers achieved this season, having been thrust into the role out of nowhere just one game into the campaign after Chauncey Billups was arrested over his involvement in illegal gambling.

Portland amassed a 42-40 record to finish eighth in the Western Conference, before booking their playoff spot as the seventh-seed after a stunning 114-110 victory over the Phoenix Suns on the road in the first Play-In game.

The Trail Blazers would go onto lose 4-1 to the now Western Conference finalist San Antonio Spurs in the first-round, but Splitter still deserves major credit for helping the franchise end their four-year playoff drought -- a period in which Billups had led them to an underwhelming 117-211 record.

But despite Splitter's strong impression, it's obvious Portland aren't sold on him moving forward. There's been a wide range of reporting on new owner Tom Dundon's desire to cut costs, while his pursuit of potential replacements made for an awkward period for Splitter amid a postseason campaign.

Given the cost-cutting isn't likely to lead to hiring a experienced, high-calibre coach, it could prove a big mistake if the Trail Blazers bring in an untried leader when Splitter is right there to continue in the role.

Tiago Splitter could become highly sought after with Portland departure

Splitter should at least take some comfort from the fact this season will only make him more highly sought after if he indeed leaves Portland. He might have to take a step back from head coaching duties, but there'd surely be multiple teams after him as an assistant.

Golden State should be front of that queue as they look to restructure their coaching staff this offseason, having re-signed Kerr to a two-year contract before confirming the departures of Stotts and Stackhouse.

Splitter could become a lead assistant next to Kerr, giving the Warriors a prominent new voice on the sidelines that could play a key role in the hopes of a resurgence back into the playoffs next season.