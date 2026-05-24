Warriors have cheaper Trey Murphy III answer right in front of them

The Golden State Warriors have held a long-term interest in a Trey Murphy III trade, but they've never been willing to match the exorbitant asking price set by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors will almost assuredly have a cheaper alternative available to them next month, with first-round prospect Cameron Carr compared to Murphy and expected to be there when the franchise is on the clock with the 11th overall pick.

Cameron Carr could be cheaper answer to Trey Murphy III trade pursuit

Carr is seen as a mid-to-late first-round pick according to most mock drafts, but a strong combine could put the 21-year-old in Golden State's calculations at 11. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area has taken Carr at 11 in a recent mock draft, claiming he'd be a great fit for the Warriors to blend together the present and future.

"The Baylor product can both splash threes as a great movement shooter and swat shots away as a two-way player for years to come. As a 21-year-old who will turn 22 in late November, Carr is a great combo of present and future for a Warriors team that wants to get younger and more athletic," Johnson wrote.

After two years with limited opportunity at Tennessee, Carr transferred to Baylor and broke out in a big way this season. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks during his junior year, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range on over six attempts.

Those numbers, combined with the athletic traits and 7ft wingspan, could make Carr an intriguing and very viable option for Golden State as they look to keep pace with some of the younger, far more athletic teams in the league.

Cameron Carr draws comparisons to Trey Murphy III

The 25-year-old Murphy has been a prominent trade target for the same reasons, but it would also cost multiple first-round picks to acquire someone who's yet to make an All-Star game in his first five seasons.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has Carr falling to the Chicago Bulls at 15 in his latest mock draft, yet notes the similarities with Murphy as a 3-and-D player "who also flashes some skill off the dribble."

Given Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody's long-term knee injuries, Carr would also fill a positional need while hopefully improving Golden State's 20th-ranked 3-point shooting from this season. Taking him at 11 might be a minor reach, but it also means Carr is almost guaranteed to be available to the Warriors at their selection.