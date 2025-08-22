Warriors' Trey Murphy III interest sends clear message to Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors have made their target known in a potential Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade: Trey Murphy III. It's an ambitious goal that would require the New Orleans Pelicans to prioritize untapped potential over the upside they readily know.

The Warriors have been swinging for the fences for the better part of two months, however, and the latest update makes it clear what they want for Kuminga: Everything they feel he doesn't offer.

Murphy, 25, and Kuminga, 22, were selected in the same class but have thus far progressed along different timelines. The one similarity they share, however, is that they're productive scorers capable of putting up points at a remarkable level.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Warriors are interested in acquiring Murphy—but the Pelicans have thus far been unwilling to part ways with their rising star.

"Sources say that the Warriors have a strong affinity for Murphy and have made outreach to New Orleans as recently as this summer. Yet sources say that the Pelicans, to be clear, have batted away calls for the 25-year-old, valuing him highly."

Fischer noted that Golden State's interest in acquiring Murphy dates back to the 2021 NBA Draft, when it passed on him to select Moses Moody.

"I've since learned that Murphy was another player strongly considered by the Warriors while they were on the clock at No. 14 when they selected [Moses] Moody."

Whether or not the Warriors successfully acquire Murphy, this reveals just how grand the front office's ambitions are when negotiating a Kuminga sign-and-trade.

Warriors eye Trey Murphy III for everything Jonathan Kuminga doesn't do

Golden State's interest in Murphy is certainly logical. He finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 3.0 three-point field goals made per game, shooting at a clip of .454/.361/.887.

With a career mark of 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, Murphy's status as one of the better shooters in the NBA is well-documented after four seasons.

For a Warriors team that's struggling to put shooting on the court beyond Stephen Curry, acquiring Murphy would be a dream. He could step in and thrive as a shot creator, as well as an off-ball threat who can knock down open looks with impressive proficiency.

The 6'8" wing buried 40.0 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25, 37.8 percent in 2023-24, 40.7 in 2022-23, and 38.9 as a rookie in 2021-22.

Kuminga, meanwhile, shot 34.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes during the 2024-25 season. There's something to be said, of course, for the headspace he was in after Steve Kerr effectively shifted him in and out of the rotation without an ounce of predictability.

Unfortunately, Kuminga shot 32.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in 2023-24, thus suggesting his 37.3 percent shooting in 2022-23 was a statistical outlier.

Furthermore, Murphy has displayed the capacity to excel as a defensive playmaker and solid team defender. Kuminga, meanwhile, has yet to solidify himself as a dependable source of quality defense during his four seasons with the Warriors.

At every turn, it seems as though Murphy offers exactly what the Warriors feel Kuminga doesn't—thus sending a clear message about what the 22-year-old needs to do to secure a long-term future.