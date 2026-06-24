Warriors finally turn long-running Yaxel Lendeborg interest into reality

From the moment the Golden State Warriors secured the 11th overall pick at last month's draft lottery, Yaxel Lendeborg was the name most strongly linked to the franchise.

The Warriors have now turned that long-running interest into reality, taking Lendeborg with the 11th pick on Tuesday night after initially fielding offers according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Warriors insiders Danny Emerman and Bonta Hill quickly mentioned Lendeborg as a likely target after the lottery result, while many fans have been following Lendeborg as a possible option during his senior year.

Warriors draft Yaxel Lendeborg with 11th overall pick

Mike Dunleavy Jr. was seen on the phone making calls while the Warriors were on the clock, potentially looking to trade back with the thought that Lendeborg might be available with a later selection.

Ultimately they couldn't get a trade done, and they felt comfortable taking Lendeborg anyway after narrowly missing out on Arizona guard Brayden Burries who went 10th overall pick to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors are fielding offers for the No. 11 pick, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 24, 2026

Lendeborg is coming off a dominant senior season, having led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship where he averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks on an efficient 51.5% shooting from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range.

The 6'9" forward will be 24-years-old by opening night next season, with FanSided's Christopher Kline describing Lendeborg as a "do-it-all forward" who's a "committed, five-position defender."

"A dominant senior season should help scouts overlook Lendeborg’s age. He’s a committed, five-position defender with elite measurables. His shooting and finishing numbers improved steadfastly across five college seasons, leveling up along with the competition. Lendeborg has a real mean streak and few holes in his arsenal as a do-it-all forward who can attack closeouts and punish mismatches. A star at Michigan, he should thrive in a more contained NBA role," Kline wrote.

Yaxel Lendeborg can make immediate impact to Warriors

Lendeborg's advanced age and college experience makes him one of the most ready-to-go prospects in this year's draft, but his rapid rise in the last couple of years suggests significant improvement could still come.

With Jimmy Butler on the sidelines and the need for an infusion of size and athleticism, Lendeborg should see a significant role in Steve Kerr's rotation and potentially as a starter depending on how training camp and preseason plays out.

Lendeborg could become a long-term replacement for veteran forward Draymond Green, or potentially a short-term replacement in the unlikely event that the former Defensive Player of the Year were to depart Golden State this offseason.

Barring a trade into the latter part of the first-round on Tuesday night, the Warriors will now look ahead to Wednesday's proceedings where they'll hold the 54th pick in the second-round.