Warriors have two obvious Draymond Green replacements firmly on their radar

Draymond Green has remained a mainstay of the Golden State Warriors in recent years, but the franchise are looking at not one, but two potential replacements for the veteran forward heading into this month's NBA Draft.

Yaxel Lendeborg is the prospect that's arguably been most strongly linked to the Warriors since confirmation that they'll hold the 11th overall pick, yet his Michigan championship teammate Morez Johnson Jr. is another potential Green replacement that the franchise is showing interest in.

Warriors have two Draymond Green replacements firmly on their radar

Lendeborg had a very notable pre-draft workout with Golden State earlier in the week, with many fans urging their team to draft the 23-year-old who could make a significant and immediete contribution next season.

Speaking after the workout, Lendeborg was asked about the comparisons between he and Green, noting the defensive versatility and in a seperate statement, alluding to his ability as a secondary playmaker.

“Yeah, I do see some similarities. He’s a win-all guy, and he’s a connector for his squad. He makes the right read majority of the time. Plays super hard on defense.”



Yaxel Lendeborg on Draymond Green comparisons pic.twitter.com/eD5Geo7ZYo — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 11, 2026

Lendeborg would be a great fit for the Warriors to blend their short and long-term ambitions while filling a need for size and athleticism, but his specific pairing with Green could be a little tricky if Steve Kerr were to plan on using them together.

While Lendeborg has been a prominent name linked to Golden State, Johnson has gone far more under the radar as a potential lottery pick. Nonetheless, the Warriors are preparing to hold a pre-draft workout with the 6'9" forward in the coming days.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area has also taken Johnson in a recent mock draft, noting the 20-year-old's potential to become the best defender in the entire draft class, something that will quite clearly draw comparisons to Green who's been the most versatile (and arguably the best) defender in the league over the last dozen years.

Why THIS Michigan big man could be a perfect fit for the Warriors in the 2026 NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/4pTYqiDQuQ — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 13, 2026

Lendeborg/Johnson may force Green into a diminished role next season

Green is still capable of producing memorable defensive moments and games, but even his biggest supporters would acknowledge that the former Defensive Player of then Year took a step back this past season -- something that isn't surprising given he's now 36-years-old with a lot of mileage under the belt.

Despite being a lesser version of himself, Green has remained as a starter whose minutes (27.5) remained similar to what they've been at in recent years. Part of this stems from Golden State not really having alternative options, but that could change if they draft Lendeborg or Johnson in the lottery.

At the very least Lendeborg or Johnson would likely reduce Green's role and minutes, and they could potentially take his starting role should they enter the league and make the kind of impact that many project for the Michigan forwards.