The Golden State Warriors went nearly eight minutes without a field-goal to start Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the visitors never recovering in a --- loss that was arguably their ugliest performance of the season.

The Pelicans had lost six-straight games including a 51-point defeat to the Warriors a week ago, but that was with Stephen Curry whose absence with a torn oblique is raising panic levels on the back of three-straight losses.

Warriors' panic levels rise without Stephen Curry

With over $150 million in salary on the sidelines, Golden State unsurprisingly don't have enough offense to compete with even one of the worst teams in the league. They were limited to just 85 points against an elite defense in the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, but their 36-point first half in New Orleans was arguably worse given the competition.

Yaxel Lendeborg was a lone shining light for the Warriors, pouring in 28 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes. Yet even then the 11th overall pick shot just 9-of-23 from the floor for a Golden State team who were again a paltry 33.3% from the floor and 23.9% from three-point range.

Brandin Podziemski had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, but the young guard also committed five of Golden State's six turnovers, while they also led the offensive rebounding count by five despite New Orleans' better shooting percentages.

Gui Santos (12 points) and Will Richard (11 points) were the only other Warrior players in double figures. LJ Cryer got the start after his impressive performance in San Antonio, but scored just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting from the floor.

Warriors' reliance on Stephen Curry is staggering

There should be a level of expectation to this given Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody are all out -- accounting for nearly a full NBA salary cap. Yet it's still staggering just how much the Warriors rely on their 38-year-old franchise superstar.

Every team suffers when their best player is off the floor, but arguably none more than Golden State whose offense falls off an absolute cliff. It was only last week that the Warriors had the second-best offense in the league, but their two performances since had looked like the worst team in the league.

The Warriors could afford to drop the two games in Texas if they secured this one against the Pelicans, but now the pressure is rising with Curry still out for multiple weeks.