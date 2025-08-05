Warriors have ultimate leverage over Jonathan Kuminga's biggest threat

Every option is still on the table in regard to the long drawn out process of Jonathan Kuminga's free agency, yet the Golden State Warriors remain with the ultimate leverage when it comes to the young forward's biggest threat.

If this situation continues to play out further without a resolution, Kuminga will have until October 1 to decide whether or not to accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer. Doing so would allow the 22-year-old to take take control of his own destiny, giving him the ability to effectively hold a no-trade clause and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

The Warriors hold leverage over the qualifying offer idea

Kuminga and his camp may be trying to use the threat of the qualifying offer as a means for the Warriors to accept an underwhelming trade offer, but the franchise themselves have their own leverage within this situation.

Even on the qualifying offer, it would be in Kuminga's best interests to put his head down and do everything he can to play well in the hope of building his value for next year. Taking the $7.9 million deal would mean sacrificing potentially $30-40 million, something he'd have to try and make up for on the next contract.

But how can he play well and drive up his value if Golden State just refuse to give him the opportunity to do so? It's something Sam Vecenie of The Athletic discussed on a recent episode of his podcast, suggesting Kuminga's playing time could become even more limited than what we've seen across his first four years.

"If you're Jonathan Kuminga, let's so you do the qaulifying offer, why do you think it goes different this year to what it has in the past? How does that position you for free agency next year? Honestly, my guess is it goes worse," Vecenie said. "I would have no reason to really play him at that point."

Even if Kuminga just decided to walk away and not even suit up, what team is going to be willing to give him a $25-30 million per year contract next offseason after barely seeing him play for 12 months?

This is such a crucial period in his development, which is one of the key reasons why he'd prefer a trade away from the Warriors right now. As much as his playing time with Golden State has already been a talking point so long, Kuminga can't simply waste a season where his minutes tumble dramatically from the 25 he's averaged over the past two regular seasons.

The former seventh overall pick can spite the Warriors by signing the qualifying offer, but the franchise can just as easily spite him back once the season rolls around. It's what makes this a delicate situation, and one that neither party can really afford as this saga continues to play out.