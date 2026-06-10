Warriors have unique LeBron James free agency pitch only Lakers can match

The Golden State Warriors reportedly plan to use their geographic location as part of their free agency pitch to LeBron James, offering the chance for the superstar forward to commute from his base in Los Angeles when it's feasibly possible.

The Warriors are in a unique position to offer James such an incentive given their proximity to Los Angeles, providing something that really only his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, can possibly match of the realistic landing spots for the 4x MVP.

Warriors will have unique free agency pitch to LeBron James

Golden State remain arguably the team most interested and most likely to sign James if he leaves the Lakers, with NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Stein Line reporting on the length they're willing to go to acquire the 41-year-old.

..."League sources maintain that Golden State remains legitimately interested in adding LeBron to their Stephen Curry/Jimmy Butler/Draymond Green core coached by Steve Kerr ... with the pitch presumed to include the idea that LeBron could commute from Los Angeles to some TBD degree without having to move his family," Fischer wrote on Tuesday night.

Re-signing with the Lakers remains the likely scenario, meaning James wouldn't have to worry about any sort of travel outside the usual NBA schedule. However, any team in the Eastern Conference simply can't offer James a similar element, including a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers who Fischer notes is "harder to envision" than the Warriors.

Another team in the Western Conference could offer something similar to the Warriors in terms of commuting, but there's been no mention of the Phoenix Suns or Sacramento Kings being interested in the 22x All-Star. The L.A. Clippers, meanwhile, are presumably not an option because why would James leave the Lakers if he's going to remain in Los Angeles anyway?

Warriors still face uphill battle to sign LeBron James

Golden State might be the favorites to sign James of the 29 other teams, but luring him away from the Lakers is still going to be easier said than done. Not only has he set up his family in Los Angeles over the last near-decade, but they're also capable of signing James to a far bigger contract.

James will likely take a pay cut regardless of what he does, but he could still command and get paid around $30 million from the Lakers, as opposed to the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception that the Warriors will presumably have access to.

The Warriors just have to hope the idea of playing alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green -- players closer to his age bracket -- is enticing enough to leave Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and the Lakers.