Warriors unleash latest signing in stunning G League debut

The Golden State Warriors latest signing has wasted no time making a statement, with forward Braxton Key going for 30 points in Santa Cruz's 116-98 loss to the Wisconsin Herd in the League on Wednesday.

With 28-year-old point guard Pat Spencer converted to a standard contract earlier in the week, the Warriors quickly utilized their open two-way spot to sign Key from the San Diego Clippers.

Braxton Key went off in his debut with the Warriors

Key came off the bench in his Santa Cruz debut, but that surely won't last long after a stunning debut despite the 18-point loss. The 6'8" forward had a 3-pointer, three rebounds and an assist in his first 90 seconds on the floor, paving the way for what resulted as a stat-stuffing performance.

Key ultimately played 31 minutes off the bench, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds on an efficient 10-of-16 shooting from the floor. The 28-year-old has shot less than 21% from 3-point range in each of the last two G League seasons, but he did go 2-of-5 and wasn't afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc.

The much advertised defense was also on display at times, with Key adding three steals and a block though he did have five turnovers. The Warriors had an early advantage in the opening period, but were outscored 67-49 in the second-half on their home floor at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Two-way signee Braxton Key with the SLAM💥@GLeagueWarriors lead 21-10 on ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/iIMxadaYK9 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 6, 2025

The Santa Cruz roster currently appears a little weaker than it was it earlier in the season, having lost a number of players to Golden State over recent weeks. Spencer has played just two regular season games in the G League, with the main squad needing point guard depth available after Dennis Schroder was involved in the Jimmy Butler trade.

Jackson Rowe, who is usually a starting forward and key contributor for Santa Cruz, has spent a significant period with Golden State after signing a two-way contract at the end of January. Former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox has also elevated from the G League, with the 25-year-old currently on his second 10-day contract. Quinten Post's G League days also appear well and truly behind him, having been a revelation in Steve Kerr's rotation over the last month.

Key's arrival is going to be a major boost after all the absences, with that already proven in Wednesday's big performance. In more good news, fellow two-way contracted player Taran Armstrong is expected to make his debut for Santa Cruz on Friday according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The Australian point guard has faced visa issues after signing his two-way deal on February 24.