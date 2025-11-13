Warriors unlock Stephen Curry by making painfully obvious Jonathan Kuminga move

The Golden State Warriors completed their improbable comeback against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night largely due to an incredible night from Stephen Curry. This performance was made possible largely by Steve Kerr and the coaching staff's decision to bench Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post, and roll with a small ball lineup.

When the game tipped off on Wednesday evening, the Warriors rolled with a starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Golden State prioritized spacing and speed from the outset, which naturally had the effect of giving Curry more space to operate and making him far more effective overall.

This had clearly been what was needed to get the greatest shooter of all time going all along. Curry thrives most when he has extensive room to operate, fewer big bodies clogging the paint or crowding the perimeter, and can get his shots off cleaner. All these factors accentuate his scoring gravity and make him look more like the offensive powerhouse that he actually is.

By shifting away from guys like Kuminga and Post, the Warriors were able to open up extra driving lanes, create more kick out options, and put themselves in a position where Curry could generate additional less-contested three-point looks. The logic is pretty straightforward: give Steph space to breathe, and his scoring and playmaking will elevate the entire offense.

Giving Stephen Curry spacing changed everything

In putting Richard into the starting lineup, Golden State allowed the rookie to be able to continue showcasing what has made him so special thus far in his NBA career. Moving without the ball, knocking down his three-point attempts, and fitting the kind of role that compliments a star like Curry.

Will's presence allows Steph more opportunities to spot up for jump shots, attack closeouts, and dictate the overall rhythm of the game as a ball handler rather than just being funneled into offensive sets. Moving him into the starting lineup was a clear indicator that the Warriors were trying to get Curry going.

With less congestion around him, Stephen Curry once again looked like an all-encompassing offensive engine on Wednesday night. Even at 37 years old, he is still the level of talent that can completely change the game when he's put in a position to succeed.

This game was a good reminder that sometimes it's the obvious moves that can be the hardest to make. But when you finally do decide to go in that direction, the payoff can often be immediate. This is the version of Curry that Warriors fans had been hoping to see once again, and he's clearly still got plenty left in the tank.