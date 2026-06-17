The Golden State Warriors had to battle through the 2025-26 regular season as injuries almost completely consumed the roster. That made for some rough play down the stretch, but there were definitely a few bright spots.

Rookie point guard LJ Cryer was called up from the team in Santa Cruz to try to provide the Warriors with a little bit of spark offensively. He played in just 18 games but did prove at times that he can be an effective scorer for the team, and could be primed to take a big step forward in year two.

LJ Cryer could fit nicely into Warriors' plans for next season

Cryer shot 40.2% from the field last year and 39.4% from three-point range during his rookie year. The majority of his shots were three-pointers which makes sense since he’s only 6-foot-1. He’s not really big enough to drive to the basket and be physical around the rim, so he’s either going to sink or swim out beyond the arc.

Thankfully for him, he’s in the right offense because the Warriors take more three-point shots than anyone and tend to live or die by the three. If Cryer can continue to be a solid three-point shooter, then there is a place for him in Golden State’s offense.

After head coach Steve Kerr decided to come back, he and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. held a press conference. Kerr noted that the team needed younger players and fresher legs next season, so it seems reasonable to assume the team will try to have more younger players on the roster. Cryer fits into that plan at the age of 24.

Dunleavy also spoke about prioritizing guys who can knock down threes. If Cryer is hitting roughly 40% of his threes or higher, he should fit right and could easily become part of their plans for next season.

The Warriors may even decide to go with him over more experienced options. Seth Curry is a more proven three-point shooter, but injuries limited the veteran to just 10 games last season. Golden State needs more reliable players than what the 35-year-old can currently provide.

Pat Spencer could be another roster casualty potentially. He was great at times last season and became a fan-favorite, but his play dropped off over the course of the season and he wasn’t making threes at nearly the same level as Cryer.

Don’t expect Cryer to be a starter next season. If he is that means injuries have struck again. Yet he could develop into a solid sharpshooter for the Warriors if he builds upon what he did displayed as a rookie.