Warriors unveil new-look and exciting lineup in blowout victory over Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have continued their flawless preseason, comfortably accounting for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 111-97 victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Playing without potential starting shooting guards De'Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski, Steve Kerr unveiled a big and intriguing starting lineup featuring Stephen Curry, the returning Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The Warriors bench again proved too much for their opposition
The starting lineup was solid though not outstanding in their first game together, but certainly showed enough to suggest it's worth persisting with. Instead it was the Golden State bench that again proved the difference, outscoring Los Angeles 61-33 as their depth was once again on show.
For the third time in five preseason games, fourth-year wing Moses Moody led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points in just 19 minutes. The 22-year-old shot 7-of-13 from the floor and 5-of-7 from three-point range, while also adding five rebounds and finishing as a +17.
Moody was one of an incredible eight Golden State players who scored in double-figures, including Wiggins who played his first game following an illness throughout training camp. The 2022 All-Star had 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, appearing to get better as the game went on in his 21 minutes.
As has been the theme throughout preseason, the Warriors again got up a heap of three-point attempts with 45 for the game. They only made 14 at 31.1%, with Curry only 3-of-11 from deep and 6-of-18 from the field overall on his way to 16 points.
Green had his first double-double of the preseason with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists and two blocks, while Jackson-Davis also had 10 boards as Kerr again went with that duo and Kuminga together in the front court.
That helped Golden State control the interior despite a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double from Lakers star big man Anthony Davis. The Warriors finished with a 55-50 advantage in rebounding, and outscored the Lakers 52-40 in points in the paint.
Kuminga had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists on 5-of-8 shooting in his 20 minutes, while Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II and Kyle Anderson all joined Moody in double-digit scoring off the strong Warrior bench.
The Warriors have now moved to 5-0 throughout preseason and will now head home for another matchup against the Lakers at Chase Center on Friday.