Warriors urged to revive NBA career of former Lakers forward in free agency

While all of the Golden State Warriors current free agency targets and expected signings ended last season in the NBA, they've now been urged to look outside the box and overseas with a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Isaac Bonga had a rather forgettable first stint in the NBA over four years with the Lakers, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors, but he may find himself back on the radar of teams after an excellent campaign for Germany at the recent EuroBasket.

The Warriors have been urged to target Isaac Bonga as a free agent

Bonga made a huge statement in the tournament decider on Sunday, producing a dominant performance to help Germany defeat Turkey in the final. The 25-year-old had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, shooting an incredibly efficient 8-of-11 from the floor and a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range in the 88-83 victory.

Bonga would finish the tournament winning the Best Defensive Player award, having ended with averages of 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 53.3% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc.

With up to six roster spots still open amid Jonathan Kuminga's free agency stalemate, Sports Illustrated's Liam Willerup believes the Warriors should be chasing the 6'8" forward.

"Bonga has an exit clause included in his current deal with Partizan, but the Warriors may need to act fast with getting the Kuminga deal done to try and swoop up Bonga before other potential suitors vie for his talents," Willerup wrote.

Isaac Bonga looks like he deserves another chance in the NBA. The improved jumper seems real: He’s made 38.3% of his 3s in three international seasons. Could be a steal of a signing like Yabusele was last summer. https://t.co/uRdJUE0Rfr — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) September 14, 2025

Bonga has always had legitimate defensive ability, but his offensive production and efficiency was incredibly limited during his previous period in the NBA. The former 39th overall pick averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals in his 143 games, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range.

However, Sunday's performance was an emphatic reminder to NBA teams that Bonga has become a much more consistent and reliable shooter since exiting the league. He shot 41% from 3-point range across 54 combined ABA and EuroLeague appearances for Partizan last season, having averaged nearly 3.1 attempts from beyond the arc.

Bonga has already drawn comparison to Guerschon Yabusele who parlayed a strong performance for France in last year's Olympics into a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 29-year-old was a rare positive for the injury-ravaged 76ers, delivering a strong season that's since seen him sign a two-year, $11.3 million contract with the New York Knicks in free agency.

With the value placed on 3-and-D forwards in the league, it won't come as a surprise if Bonga gets another NBA opportunity. Whether the Warriors are the team to deliver it remains to be seen, but there's certainly a strong argument to suggest he could be a rotation piece.