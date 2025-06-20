Warriors urged to steal former guard back in shock trade with close rival

After beating the veteran Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on the way to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves now find themselves with plenty of roster questions to answer this offseason.

With key rotation pieces Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker set to become free agents, the Timberwolves are under the pump financially even before they consider a blockbuster move for former Warrior forward Kevin Durant.

Minnesota's decision-making could open the door for Golden State to take advantage, with the franchise urged to consider a trade that would reunite them with former guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Donte DiVincenzo's future with the Timberwolves is up in the air

Identifying potential trade targets on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard floated DiVincenzo as an option two years after he left the Bay in free agency.

Perhaps more intriguingly, Kawakami seemed to suggest that some changes at the franchise over the past 24 months may make DiVincenzo more open to a reunion than he was after his lone year with the team.

"There's some people he probably wouldn't have wanted to be back with who are no longer on the team," Kawakami said. "He could fit as a third guard...I don't know if that's someone they're looking at for sure."

DiVincenzo joined the Warriors after their 2022 championship and successfully rehabilitated his value, signing a four-year, $46.9 million deal with the New York Knicks 12 months later. Following a career-best year where he hit the third-most threes in the league, the 2021 NBA champion found himself part of the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade just before this season.

If the Timberwolves were to complete a trade for Durant against the 36-year-old's wishes, DiVincenzo would almost certainly find himself involved again after a playoff campaign in which he shot less than 32% from 3-point range.

Perhaps Golden State could act as a third team in a trade to reunite with their former guard, or could alternatively present a strong pick-based offer if Minnesota signal their priorities to re-sign Reid and Alexander-Walker.

The value in DiVincenzo's contract ultimately makes it difficult to see the Timberwolves relinquishing him outside a Durant trade, but it also makes him reasonably obtainable for the Warriors were he to become available.

After struggling to find his footing early in Minnesota, the 28-year-old found form to finish the regular season averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on an efficient 39.7% shooting from beyond the arc.