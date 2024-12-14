Warriors on verge of addressing major issue with trade for Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors could be on the verge of making a significant in-season trade, with the franchise's link to Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder growing stronger on Saturday.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Warriors are "in serious pursuit" of the veteran guard as over 80 NBA players who signed as free agents become trade eligible on Sunday.

The Warriors could be about to officially trade for Dennis Schroder

One of those players that becomes trade eligible is De'Anthony Melton who's always been expected to be dealt after suffering a season-ending ACL injury against the Dallas Mavericks last month.

Schroder has started to make growing sense recently given Golden State's offensive issues over recent games, and the fact his $13 million expiring contract practically matches up perfectly with Melton's $12.8 million deal.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, "the trade is on course to be completed Sunday when Melton is trade eligible." The long-time NBA insider also referred one source who labelled the deal "imminent."

The trade is on course to be completed Sunday when Melton is trade-eligible, league sources say, with Brooklyn also expected to receive draft compensation.



A deal is "imminent," said one source briefed on the talks.



More NBA from @jakelfischer and me: https://t.co/LBxcckP8Bj https://t.co/pfbwFpvdK8 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 14, 2024

It now remains to be seen whether the Warriors will relinquish a first-round pick the Nets are after, or whether there's a chance the franchise can get away with giving up multiple second-round picks given Schroder could result as a short-term rental as he prepares to hit free agency next season. *Update: Golden State will send Melton and three second-round picks for Schroder and one second-round pick, according to Charania.

Charania reported earlier in the week that Golden State have also had interest in Nets teammates Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith as well, but there's no indication at this stage that the deal could expand into a bigger one that features more than just the swap of Melton (+ draft assets) for Schroder.

The 31-year-old has had an impressive season with the Nets, averaging 18.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals on 45.2% shooting from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range. The Warriors got a first-hand look at Schroder when the German torched them for 31 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals on 10-of-18 shooting in Brooklyn's win at Chase Center on November 25.

Schroder will bring a desperate injection of shot-making and playmaking to the Warriors who have ranked 28th in offensive rating over the last nine games, having particularly struggled in fourth-quarters where they've surrendered five leads in their last seven losses.

Golden State host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center on Sunday, but otherwise won't play again until Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. That could theoretically be Schroder's debut with the team if the trade is completed as expected.