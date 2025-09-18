Warriors veteran is in big trade trouble after Knicks latest free agency move

Having previously been linked with the Golden State Warriors in free agency, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon ultimately chose a non-guaranteed contract with the New York Knicks last Friday in a move that could have surprising ramifications.

Golden State's apparent disinterest in Brogdon suggests a Curry reunion in the Bay is all but secured, with Seth set to join older brother Stephen as one of the subsequent free agency signings once Jonathan Kuminga's free agency is resolved.

Seth Curry's acquisition could mean trouble for Buddy Hield

With the Warriors already possessing Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield as two-guard options, and with De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II expected to sign in free agency, Curry's addition seems a little strange given there's no clear path to minutes.

However, if the 35-year-old impresses in training camp/preseason and works his way into a rotation role, it could create a logjam that the Golden State front office may have to address before the mid-season trade deadline.

With Curry, Melton and Payton all on minimum contracts, and Podziemski only making $3.7 million on the third year of his rookie contract, Hield would make the most sense to dangle on the trade market and see if there's an upgrade that can be found at a different position.

Hield's not going to have a whole lot of value within himself, but the Warriors will have picks to attach to his $9.2 million deal and other potential salaries if required. The beauty in the veteran's contract is that only $3 million over the next two years is guaranteed, meaning any prospective trade partner can essentially view it as an expiring contract.

Golden State are rightfully holding firm with Hield this offseason, having turned their back on a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade offer from the Sacramento Kings that would force them to give up the sharpshooter or Moses Moody to make contracts work.

Payton is a completely different type of player, Melton is coming off a long-term knee injury, and a 35-year-old Curry hasn't played meaningful basketball on a playoff contender for two years. There's a strong likelihood therefore that the Warriors will continue relying on Hield to begin the season, particularly when he's coming off a strong playoff campaign where he won the hearts of fans with a game-winning 33-point performance in Game 7 of the first-round.

That could change mid-season if the other options step up, especially Curry who fits a similar mould as a 3-point specialist. Hield will need a strong start to the season to solidify his spot in the shooting guard pecking order, and to avoid the trade speculation that might inevitable arise if the Warriors believe they can cover his production through other means.