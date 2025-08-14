Warriors' veteran core could cost them dearly with tough regular season schedule

As the Golden State Warriors enter next regular season attempting to compete in a loaded Western Conference, every single regular season game will hold significant weight as they aim to clinch a bona-fide playoff spot.

Yet, with the full regular season schedule being announced today, a brutal slate of 15 separate back-to-backs spread out over the course of the season could mean that the age of their core could come back to bite them.

Here is the Warriors' schedule for the 2025-26 regular season



*Fifteen back-to-backs

*Six-game November road trip

*Eight-game January homestand

*Two straight games in San Antonio and Minnesota

*Seven of final 10 at home

*Don't leave California in April pic.twitter.com/b000ZsR5FT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 14, 2025

As both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have gotten older, both players have developed a tendency to sit out the second half of back-to-backs, a fact that could cost the Warriors some desperately-needed wins.

The Warriors' high number of back to backs could result in missed wins

As the NBA has rolled out the schedule for the 2025-26 season, Golden State has had numerous positive developments. They will again get to play on Christmas Day, this time against the Dallas Mavericks, and they are tied for the most appearances on national television at 34.

Yet, at the same time, there are certain rough patches on their schedule that should be cause for concern.

With 15 separate back-to-back matchups, and three in the month of November alone, the Warriors could struggle to string together wins as they give the necessary rest to their veteran core.

Last season, Curry sat out either the first or second leg of six back-to-backs. Green sat out two, and he was saddled with a strained calf for a significant chunk of the season, causing him to miss 14 games in total.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, has been notorious for his load management during the regular season, and it can be assumed he will not play in a large portion of those back-to-back matchups.

While the Warriors don't have the most back-to-backs in the league, with that title going to teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets, the way their schedule is currently constructed will leave head coach Steve Kerr piecing together a rotation without his stars for at least 10 games of the season.

Even with an excellent turnaround following their acquisition of Butler, Golden State could only nab a play-in spot in a stacked Western Conference, and they must now enter the same gauntlet with a serious disadvantage.

Although these veteran players, when healthy, can certainly cobble together championship-level performances, their health and energy levels throughout the regular season could become a serious concern as the campaign wears on.