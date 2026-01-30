Warriors veteran has disappeared again at the absolute worst time

The Golden State Warriors need all the reinforcements they can get in the wake of Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury, with a host of bench players performing productively in Wednesday's 140-124 victory over the Utah Jazz.

One player that didn't even see the floor though was Gary Payton II as the veteran guard has again disappeared from the rotation. Wednesday wasn't the first time that Payton has been a DNP this season, but it's not an ideal time for it to happen leading into next week's February 5 trade deadline.

Gary Payton II has seen his role diminish again

As the Warriors recorded a 12-4 run prior to Butler's devastating injury, Payton re-emerged as a valuable rotation piece playing effectively off Stephen Curry. He recorded three-straight double-digit scoring games at the start of the month against the Utah Jazz, L.A. Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

The last of those was a 12-point, nine-rebound near double-double in less than 18 minutes, having shot 6-of-7 from the floor and finishing as a +9 in what was a dominant home victory over the pacific rival.

That was some of the best of Payton and the impact he can have, but that's dissipated over recent games as Golden State unsurprisingly stumbled in their first few games following Butler's injury.

The 33-year-old had only a combined eight points, five rebounds and one assist across three-straight games against the Dallas Mavericks and two meetings with the Timberwolves in Minnesota. The bigger problem? Payton was was cumulative -58 in those three outings, one of which saw the Warriors actually win by 26.

For someone like Payton, his lack of value on a minimum contract means it's highly unlikely that he's part of a deal before the trade deadline. However, with Golden State's growing interest in a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, what if they also need to take on his brother Thanasis? Suddenly they may need to exchange veteran minimum players, making Payton a possible part of the deal.

That still remains highly unlikely. If anything Payton should start to have one eye on what his future beyond this season looks like. The 6'2" guard didn't generate a whole lot of interest from rival teams in last offseason, leading him to wait until after the Jonathan Kuminga free agency saga to re-sign with the Warriors.

Are Golden State going to be keen to retain the fan-favorite again in this year's free agency? Obviously that will depend on other roster moves and how the remainder of this season pans out, but Payton would have to be nervous in the aftermath of this latest DNP.