As the Golden State Warriors have floundered into mediocrity over the last month, their rotation has been in constant flux. Some players have effectively been cut out, while others like Trayce Jackson-Davis have seen increased roles.

One player, however, has been sidelined almost entirely in recent games. Kevon Looney hasn't played in four of the last six Warriors games, with his minutes in one of those games coming in garbage time against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevon Looney could find himself on the trade block

After the acquisition of Dennis Schröder, the Warriors look to continue to be active on the trade market. Looney, as a result of his reduced role, is looking more and more likely to be included in any trade that could take place this season.

The 28-year-old has never been known for his offense and has stuck with the Warriors primarily as a result of his defensive presence and rebounding, whether in a starting or bench role. Through 30 games this season, Looney has averaged 5.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. While these numbers align, largely, with his career averages, his effectiveness on the court has taken a sharp downturn from last season. His current two-point percentage sits at 54.1%, a decrease of over 5% from last year, and his free throw numbers are down to an abysmal 43.2%.

Head coach Steve Kerr has opted in recent games for a small-ball bench lineup, utilizing Moses Moody and/or Kyle Anderson playing above their customary position and tasking them with guarding and matching physically with giants such as Zach Edey or Joel Embiid.

The fact that the 6'9" Looney is seen as a less optimal choice in the rotation for those minutes than Anderson or Moody is a massive sign of a decrease in confidence on the part of the coaching staff. Additionally, Jackson-Davis' recent emergence into the starting lineup has contribute to blocking Looney from the rotation.

With the Warriors seemingly out on disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, their most desperately-needed (and most likely) acquisition through trade comes in the form of a floor-spacing center. While Trayce Jackson-Davis has played well recently, he has been outmuscled against opposing star big men and would likely fit better coming off the bench.

Looney, who makes $8 million on an expiring contract this year, would be an almost necessary inclusion in such a trade. Any team giving up a starting-caliber center, such as the Washington Wizards or Chicago Bulls, would require a player in return to fill those minutes on the back end.

While Looney's contract would only begin to solve the salary-matching issues surrounding such a trade, his veteran presence would also be an appealing acquisition for a rebuilding team. Therefore, as the trade deadline nears, it is likely that Kevon Looney's name will appear in trade talks regarding any acquisitions the Warriors might look to make.