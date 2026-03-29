Warriors veteran gets one last chance after latest injury update

Seth Curry will get one more opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the Golden State Warriors, with the veteran sharpshooter upgraded to questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Curry has missed the last eight games after suffering an adductor strain during the March 13 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. More concerning than that though has been the fact he's appeared in just four games all season, having missed half the season with a sciatic injury.

Seth Curry gets one more chance to make a statement to the Warriors

With eight games remaining in the regular season, it's not hyperbolic to state this short period could make or break Curry's NBA career. He did appear in 68 games last season with what was a lowly Charlotte Hornets team, but averaged only 15.6 minutes and played in just 44 games the year before.

The frustrating aspect is that Curry has actually looked good in two of his four games. He had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor in his debut with Golden State back at the start of December, and went for 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting in just 12 minutes during his long-awaited return against the Utah Jazz on March 9.

Those performances would suggest Curry is still a viable and legitimate rotation player when healthy, but four games in a whole season to this point evidently isn't providing anywhere near enough value. How could the Warriors bring him back next season when they're already going to start the year with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody facing long-term injuries?

If Curry does take to the floor against the Nuggets, but misses at least one side of a back-to-back over the remainder of the season, that will give him at least six games plus a Play-In Tournament matchup to try and convince Golden State, or a rival team, that he's worth giving a new deal to.

Seth Curry isn't the only player returning and looking for a new contract

Quinten Post is also a chance to return for the Warriors, having been upgraded to questionable after missing the last three games, and five of the past seven, due to a foot concern. Post too is playing for a new contract, with the second-year center set to hit restricted free agency in the summer.

With Al Horford remaining on the sidelines, Post should get some minutes off the bench over the next few games if he's healthy. He did have a career-high 22 points earlier in the month against the New York Knicks, but that's just been further proof of what's been an inconsistent second season for the 26-year-old.

Will Richard is also questionable for Sunday's game due to left heel soreness, but De'Anthony Melton should return after missing Friday's 131-126 win over the Washington Wizards.