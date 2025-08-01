Warriors veteran hints at free agency move with Jonathan Kuminga comment

The Golden State Warriors could be set to reunite with veteran guard Gary Payton II on a new deal in free agency, but not until Jonathan Kuminga's future is finally settled one way or the other.

Payton has been one of a number of players around the league that's been held up by the current restricted free agency fiasco, with Kuminga headlining a group that also involves Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas whose futures remain uncertain.

Gary Payton II has hinted at his return to the Warriors

With only nine contracted players on their roster heading into August, the Warriors are expected to make a flurry of moves once Kuminga's situation is sorted, including the growing likelihood of bringing Payton back.

ESPN's Marc Spears reported on Thursday's episode of NBA Today that he spoke to Payton earlier in the week, with the 2022 champion responding "waiting on JK" when asked about his current free agency position.

Unlike fellow veteran Kevon Looney who joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million deal in the first few hours of free agency, Payton has remained patient and unsigned through the last month.

That may provide an indication that he's been given some sort of guarantee from the Warriors, suggesting he could be back with the franchise despite their expected reunion with another guard in De'Anthony Melton.

Payton hasn't really been linked to any other rival teams aside from a brief period where he was mentioned as a target for the Los Angeles Lakers, only for that to quickly dissipate after they secured Marcus Smart on a buyout.

After completing a three-year, $27 million contract, Payton's return is likely to come on a veteran minimum deal following less impact than what he produced in the memorable 2021-22 championship season.

There's a legitimate argument on whether Golden State really need to bring Payton back given the likely Melton addition, but perhaps they believe the insurance and extra point of attack defense is needed given the 27-year-old is coming off a long-term knee injury.

Along with Melton and Payton, Al Horford is also expected to join the Warriors in a highly-anticipated signing that's dragged on since news of their initial interest in the hours leading up to free agency.

Payton averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Warriors last season, shooting 57.4% from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range in his 15 minutes per game.