Warriors veteran playing himself onto the trade block after nightmare in Minnesota

Already playing without the majority of their main rotation and a host of veterans on Monday night, the Golden State Warriors desperately needed a big performance from Buddy Hield to have any chance in their second meeting in as many days against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Instead, Hield delivered a nightmare performance that continues to make him a potential trade candidate for the Warriors leading into next month's February 5 deadline.

Buddy Hield and his lesser known teammates failed to step up on Monday

Having come off an impressive 111-85 win against the same opposition on Sunday, Golden State chose to rest Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, along with the already confirmed absences of Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton.

The Warriors nevertheless made a reasonable start, going up 14-8 before finishing the first-quarter down only one. Unfortunately the Timberwolves -- minus their own superstar in Anthony Edwards -- used a 32-18 second-quarter to take control and never look back in a game they eventually won 108-83.

Golden State were always going to be challenged offensively, but Hield and others failed to answer the call in what was one of the toughest games fans are likely to watch all season. The veteran sharpshooter scored only five points on 2-of-10 shooting from the floor and 1-of-4 from 3-point range in his nearly 29 minutes off the bench.

Buddy playing himself back into the trade machine... — Peter O’Keefe (@POK252) January 27, 2026

The only two players above the age of 30 available for Monday's game -- Hield and Gary Payton II -- each finished as a game-worst -20 as the Warriors completely lacked the firepower to remain competitive through the middle of the game.

Hield is a beloved teammate who did have 25 points off the bench last week against the Toronto Raptors, but his complete lack of consistency could see the 33-year-old shipped if Golden State can find a more reliable rotation piece.

In fairness, he wasn't alone in the offensive struggles on Monday night. The Warriors shot a paltry 34.7% from the floor as a team, including just 9-of-39 (23.1%) from beyond the arc as they continually fired away without success.

Will Richard and Gui Santos combined to shoot 1-of-12 from 3-point range, but the latter did have the first double-double of his career with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Richard had an extraordinary six steals in his 28 minutes off the bench, with Golden State forcing 22 Minnesota turnovers after 25 the day before.

The Warriors will now head to Utah to face the Jazz on Wednesday, hoping that a host of returning players can help rebuild some momentum after losing three of the past four games.