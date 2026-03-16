Warriors veteran is quickly running out time to save his NBA career

Seth Curry's chances of earning another contract with the Golden State Warriors took a further blow on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the veteran sharpshooter suffering another injury during the first-half as he left with an adductor concern.

The Warriors announced on Sunday that Curry has an adductor strain and will be re-evaluated in a week, leaving little time for the 35-year-old to make a true impact as the regular season winds down to a close.

Seth Curry is running out of time to save his NBA career

Curry's latest injury came just two games into his return from a long absence, having been sidelined for 40-straight since early December due to a sciatic-related issue. Curry has played just four total games with Golden State, appearing in only 51 total minutes and none of which have come with older brother Stephen.

As much as the familial aspect would have been part of Seth's addition to the roster, there's no doubt the Warriors would have been hoping for him to have some impact after shooting a career-high 45.6% from 3-point range with the Charlotte Hornets last season.

Instead, it's been the complete opposite as Curry has been stapled to the bench. With Golden State looking to rejuvenate their roster in the offseason and give Stephen Curry one more shot at a deep playoff run, you have to wonder whether the front office can trust the younger brother to return healthy and actually have an impact next season.

Al Horford and Seth Curry both had MRIs, per Warriors.



Horford: Mild left calf strain, evaluated in one week.



Seth Curry: Mild left adductor strain, evaluated in one week. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 15, 2026

In the meantime, Curry will need to do his best to return to the floor and try to string some games together over the final weeks of the season. The good news is the adductor strain is on the mild end, but he still missed Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks and will be sidelined for at least a further four games.

Seth Curry has shown glimpses in frustrating season

The most frustrating aspect to all of this is that Curry, despite only playing 51 total minutes, has actually looked like a real piece for Golden State in two of his four games. His debut back at the start of December was sensational, going for 14 points, two rebounds and two assists against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, shooting 6-of-7 from the floor in less than 18 minutes.

Curry's return in Utah at the start of the week was also a promising one, scoring 13 points and dishing out three assists on 4-of-6 shooting in only 12 minutes. He's going to need a few more of those presuming he can return to the floor, otherwise his career at the Warriors and in the league overall could be coming to an end.