Warriors veteran quiets growing trade noise with new season-high against Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have snapped their three-game losing streak, overcoming a slow start to earn a comfortable 134-117 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Monday night.

After trailing by nine at the end of the opening period, the Warriors were able to find a much-needed offensive groove which was signified by a season-high in scoring for veteran Buddy Hield who, at least momentarily, quieted some of the growing noise surrounding his place as a trade candidate.

Buddy Hield found his shooting stroke against the Jazz

Having gone scoreless in Friday's last start loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Hield turned his stumbling form around with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in nearly 23 minutes off the bench in arguably his best performance of the season.

The 32-year-old shot 8-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range, providing the Warriors with the sort of shooting and scoring punch they've sorely lacked through an underwhelming season thus far.

Hield will need to find more consistent form going forward to avoid he and his $9.2 million salary being further bandied in trade speculation, but this was at least a step in the right direction and a hopeful signs of things to come.

Stephen Curry unsurprisingly led the Warriors on the night with 31 points in 29 minutes, with the 2x MVP shooting 12-of-24 from the floor and 6-of-17 from 3-point range in the 17-point win. Jimmy Butler added 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his usually efficient manner, but the 6x All-Star did hobble off in the fourth-quarter with what Golden State will hope is only a minor injury concern.

Missing Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford, Steve Kerr went to a surprise starting lineup with Gary Payton II in place of Will Richard and Quinten Post occupying the center spot. It worked effectively enough as both players recorded a career-high in assists, with Payton going for nine points, six rebounds and eight dimes in just under 21 minutes.

Post didn't shoot the ball overly well at just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, but he still recorded nine points, four rebounds and five assists, while his defense continues to be much improved from his rookie campaign. He was also a +27 in just under 28 minutes, falling only behind Richard who had nine points, six rebounds and was a +29 in nearly 22 minutes off the bench.

The Warriors will be hoping that some of their offensive momentum can carry through to a tougher task against the Houston Rockets at home on Wednesday, with the visitors set to be without 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant due to personal reasons.