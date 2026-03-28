Warriors veteran sensationally rewriting Stephen Curry-driven reputation

Gary Payton II bounced around the league until he truly broke out with the Golden State Warriors in the 2021-22 championship season, with the veteran guard establishing a role for his ability to defend and overcoming offensive limitations in large part thanks to Stephen Curry's gravity.

In fact, Payton became someone whose reputation was built on being an excellent foil for Curry on the floor. In the past couple of seasons, his impact and role had diminished, especially with Curry on the bench.

Yet that has sensationally been rewritten in the past two months while the 2x MVP has been on the sidelines with his runner's knee injury. Payton is now in the best scoring period of his entire career, and it's come without the benefit of playing alongside Curry.

Gary Payton II is rewriting his reputation to finish the season

While his streak of 16-made field-goals came to an end on Friday night, Payton still made the most of increased responsibility in the wake of Golden State's injury woes. The 33-year-old had another 15 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting, while also adding five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block during his 25 minutes in the 131-126 victory.

Friday's game was Payton's 10th in a row in double figure scoring, while he's now done so in 17 of his past 20 games -- all without Curry available. During this stretch he's averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals, shooting 59.9% from the floor and avoiding the injury bug that's hit the Warriors throughout this period.

Just as he's done through his career and with Curry so often alongside him, Payton has been a constant presence around the rim, whether it's at the end of transition opportunities, or in half-court sets where he finds himself in the dunker's spot.

He's always proved incredibly efficient for a 6'2" guard because of the fact most of his shots come around the rim, but the fact he's suddenly doing it on higher volume without Curry has been a source of genuine surprise over the past 20 games.

Gary Payton II is building a market for himself in free agency

Payton was one of the last players signed to the roster ahead of this season, and two months ago most would have suggested his time at the franchise was coming to an end. Yet this recent form has certainly made a case that he should remain with the Warriors for at least another year, particularly when you combine it with his vibrant personality and locker room presence.

Even if Golden State decide they want to move on from Payton in the offseason, this stretch is building his market to rival teams because he's proving he can be a truly effective player without Curry next to him.