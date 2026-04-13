Warriors signal potential end for veteran after latest rotation call

Seth Curry has finally got healthy to get some court time over the latter stages of the season, but his absence from the main Golden State Warriors rotation on Sunday signals that his future with the franchise could be coming to an end.

The younger Curry brother always faced an uphill battle to prove his worth after such a long absence, having appeared in only two games prior to the March 9 meeting against the Utah Jazz.

Warrriors signal Seth Curry's time could be coming to an end

Sunday's regular season finale against the L.A. Clippers was Curry's 10th game of the season, with the 35-year-old playing less than 140 total minutes after officially signing with the Warriors at the start of December.

Curry played just over 12 minutes in the 115-110 loss to the Clippers, scoring six points and dishing out two assists while shooting 2-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range, the first of which was a buzzer-beating corner three at the end of the opening period.

However, Curry didn't play any of his minutes with the main rotation, rather he played alongside Golden State's end of roster/two-way contracted players with the likes of Pat Spencer, Nate Williams, Will Richard, Malevy Leons and Charles Bassey.

Golden State appear to have a clear cut rotation in place ahead of Wednesday's Play-In Tournament, having recently got some key players back from injury. The Warriors will likely start Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis, while De'Anthony Melton, Al Horford and Gary Payton II will be their key pieces off the bench.

Perhaps Curry, Richard or Bassey could be a ninth rotation member for Kerr and the coaching staff, but in a do-or-die matchup with the season on the line, it wouldn't be surprising if Golden State limit it to only eight.

Seth Curry may struggle to land another contract with the Warriors

If Curry can't get playing opportunity in a main rotation that's without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, that doesn't say much for his potential value for next season when the Warriors can add more rotation pieces in free agency, via trade and/or with a likely lottery pick.

The 12-year veteran has had moments where he's shown real value in shooting a blistering 48% from 3-point range, but his lack of availability has been problematic on an injury-ravaged, aging team.

If Curry doesn't get a second year with the Warriors, he can at least hold onto the fact that he did eventually see the floor with his older brother in a moment that will be cherished by both for the rest of their lives.