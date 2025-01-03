For the first time in what feels like forever, the Golden State Warriors functioned at a high level on both ends of the floor, blowing out a 76ers team on one of the rare occasions that the three Philadelphia stars have taken to the floor together this season.

With a final score of 139-105, it was the Warriors first bona-fide blowout since their November 20 game against the Atlanta Hawks which they won 120-97. It was also the first time since that game that they have scored 120+ points and gone on to win the game.

The 76ers were on the second leg of a back-to-back, and the Warriors took advantage of their lack of energy for all 48 minutes on the court.

Stephen Curry led an impressive Warriors win

The star of the game, as is so often, was Stephen Curry. He recorded 30 points, 10 assists and six rebounds, shooting 8-for-8 from three and 73.3% on field-goals overall. He continues to make his case for the upcoming All Star Game at Chase Center next month.

Recent acquisition Dennis Schröder continues to gel into the Warriors system. He not only scored 15 points tonight -- his highest single-game total with the Warriors -- but was also a vital component in the Warriors quick ball movement and cutting which propelled the offense to their blistering start in the first quarter. On defense, he held star point guard Tyrese Maxey to only 14 points on 30.8% shooting from the field.

Notably, much of the Warriors rotation filled their roles excellently. Trayce Jackson-Davis held his own in a severe size mismatch against Joel Embiid and was able to out-maneuver him on a set of pivotal plays throughout the game. Moses Moody and Lindy Waters III spaced the floor, shooting a combined 6-of-9 from three. Jonathan Kuminga had another excellent performance, posting his fourth game of at least 20 points in the last six games.

This version of the Warriors is the best we have seen for over a month, and it is a model that will bring them success until a potential roster shakeup is undertaken before the trade deadline.

Draymond's performance goes under the radar

In the midst of all this, Draymond Green's contribution could be easily lost in the shuffle. He posted a solid stat-line by his standards, accumulating 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists, but his impact plays set an example that the Warriors executed throughout the rest of the night.

His intensity in taking charges to cause offensive fouls and chasing down blocks and rebounds, set a tone that the energy-depleted 76ers could not match. Take for example when Draymond blocks an attempted Caleb Martin layup just over midway through the third quarter, leading to a Steph Curry three-pointer in transition.

The block by Dray

& Steph with the trey



» https://t.co/UJvZISU6rp pic.twitter.com/8rg3KRH6UN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 3, 2025

While this play did not have a massive impact on the outcome of the game, it is a prime example of how Draymond's intensity helped the Warriors to dominate in transition throughout the game. Green was also able to take advantage of the 76ers' lackadaisical defensive positioning, barreling through for an easy layup on multiple occasions.

Dray drives to the basket 💨



» https://t.co/UJvZISU6rp pic.twitter.com/llgJGqZt1n — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 3, 2025

As the Warriors look ahead to a revenge game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, it will be Draymond's intense playing style, for better or worse, that will be a bellwether of the offense's ability to continue their current form.