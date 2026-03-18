Warriors veteran is terrifyingly playing his way into a new contract

While the Golden State Warriors season may be fading fast with 13 losses in their past 19 games, this latter stage does present as a crucial period for numerous players in trying to earn themselves new contracts.

Gary Payton II is one notable former champion whose recent form could be rewarded with a new deal in free agency, albeit that should scare some fans and leave them questioning whether it's really worthwhile based on the veteran guard's entire output over the past few seasons.

Gary Payton II is pushing his case for a new contract in free agency

Payton is just one of many players who've seen their role increased as a result of Golden State's injury crisis. In credit to him, Payton himself has remained incredibly healthy this season, appearing in 61 games after previous injury troubles where he combined to play only 66 games across the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

While still almost exclusively coming off the bench, Payton has been a productive player for the Warriors since February 5. Over his last 15 games, the 33-year-old has averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals, while shooting nearly 55% from the floor.

His most recent performances in Golden State's back-to-back in New York and Washington were excellent. He recorded 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, before following that with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Monday's win over the Wizards.

Steve Kerr was even asked about Payton following the 125-117 win in Washington, with the head coach pointing to his presence in the locker room just as much as the on-court impact.

"He's been a wonderful player for us over the years. Great friend. I look forward to seeing Gary every single day. He's got a smile on his face. Amazing teammate," Kerr said of Payton.

Warriors re-signing Gary Payton II could bring a scary situation

As much as Payton has been a good player for the Warriors in a time of need over the past 15-20 games, the numbers on the season also don't lie -- he's a less than 31% 3-point shooter who defenses leave wide open, and no Golden State player has a worse plus-minus than Payton's -111 in his 887 minutes.

The 2022 NBA champion was one of the last players signed to the roster heading into this season, and having him re-sign again to be a 14th or 15th player wouldn't be the worst given his infectious personality and the vibes he does bring to the team.

However, the terrifying spect for fans is that this is a player Kerr trusts immensely, and who therefore will likely still get minutes if both player and coach return next season. Given the numbers of Payton's winning impact (or lack thereof) aren't favorable over the past couple of seasons, one has to wonder if it's a good move if that's a path the Warriors head down again.