Warriors veteran making unlikely early case for major NBA award
The Golden State Warriors are off to an impressive 6-1 start to the 2024-2025 season. A significant reason as to why -- how about being the second-ranked defense in the NBA? Anchoring that defense is none other than the NBA’s number one villain, Draymond Green.
You may not like his antics on and off the court, but his defensive play over the last decade and to start this year is undeniable. Green is making an early case for the Defensive Player of the Year award and cement himself as one of the best defenders of our generation.
For a team that wasn’t projected to be great offensively, defensively, or near the top of the Western Conference standings, it may shock some to see the Dubs at 6-1 with one of the league's best defenses. A quick shoutout to newly acquired assistant Jerry Stackhouse who has taken over defensive duties and hit the ground running.
Countless Warriors players have praised Stackhouse and his ability to get the entire roster to buy in defensively. This certainly shows when it comes to playing lesser competition on a nightly basis.
At times last year, Golden State often allowed poor offenses to stay in games with too many open looks, having been league average (15th) in defense. With this relatively easy schedule to start the season, the Warriors are now taking advantage which has directly correlated in this 6-1 start.
Leading the defense is none other than Green. Now entering his thirteenth NBA season, the 34-year-old was coming off arguably his worst season to date -- not only was his play on the court not always up to par, but he was also suspended twice due to altercations with Rudy Gobert and Jusuf Nurkic. Fans even questioned if it was worth keeping Green around or if the antics and inconsistent play were finally proving too much.
Some may have even predicted a natural regression for the 34-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year. The complete opposite has transpired in these first seven games. Green is focused, a vocal leader, and has even knocked down 52% of his three-point attempts on almost three attempts per game.
A matchup versus the talented Zion Williamson can highlight his notable start to the year. After Zion scored a game-high 31 points in their first matchup, the last thing Williamson wanted to see was another matchup against Green the next night.
Draymond held Zion to 12 points and 5-of-20 shooting, the lowest shooting percentage of his career.
Green only having one DPOY on his resume is a crime to the sport given he can truly guard positions 1-5 at an elite level. While only 6’6, he is also one of the better rim protectors in the league as showcased in his matchup against Williamson.
This stretch for the Warriors will testify how good this defense is. They are on the road against Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City -- arguably the three best teams in the league. If Golden State can impose its will defensively in these matchups, there is no question Draymond should be in the conversation as an early DPOY candidate.