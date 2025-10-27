Jonathan Kuminga's contract situation was the major talking point all summer long for the Golden State Warriors. It was a drawn-out distraction that ultimately got resolved, but there was definitely the potential for hurt feelings on all sides.

Thankfully, on the surface that does not appear to be the case as Kuminga has been outstanding for the Warriors thus far, with his veteran teammates nothing but supportive of the 23-year-old forward.

Warriors veterans have been reward for their faith in Jonathan Kuminga

Steve Kerr provided a revealing answer when asked about Kuminga following the team's 139-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday:

"I like the vibe that he's bringing. He's confident, he definitely feels like part of the team and what we're trying to do. After all the contract stuff I just think his teammates have been so good. Jimmy, Dray, Steph all, you know, welcoming him back with open arms and reminding him that contract stuff is contract stuff," Kerr said.

The fact that Kerr mentioned the role the leaders on Golden State have played in welcoming Kuminga back speaks volumes. With so much attention on him, it would have been easy for those guys to ice him out or make him feel like he was selfish for taking so long to get something worked out with the front office.

Instead, they have made it clear that they understand he was just trying to get a contract he felt was fair to him, and that all would be forgotten so long as he showed up ready to play and contribute towards another championship run.

Thus far, that is exactly what he has brought to the table. Through three games Kuminga has averaged 15.7 points per games and has shot 55.2% from the field. The former seventh overall pick has looked decisive and confident which is making him a key part of the team on both ends of the floor.

Jimmy Butler has even taken the young Kuminga under his wing, which is a great development because these veterans have the chance to help develop the next generation of Warriors who may eventually take the torch themselves.

There is still always the chance that things go south or Kuminga struggles to consistently vibe with what the team is trying to do particularly offensively. The idea of trade remains a potential outcome like it was all summer, though not before January 15 when he becomes eligible to be moved.

However, the fact that the Warriors' veterans have been supportive of Kuminga and have not isolated him after the whole contract saga speaks to the maturity of the team and the common goal they share together.