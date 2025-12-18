Warriors vindicated for bypassing free agent center despite Al Horford disappointment

Form and injury issues have made Al Horford's start to life at the Golden State Warriors a difficult and disappointing one, but the franchise has still been vindicated for choosing the 39-year-old over another veteran center in free agency.

Brook Lopez was initially viewed by many as the primary free agent center the Warriors should target at the start of the offseason, largely because of the presumption Horford would remain with the Boston Celtics.

The pacific rival L.A. Clippers quickly pounced on Lopez by signing him to a two-year, $17.9 million contract, ending what was a notable career at the Milwaukee Bucks which included the 2021 NBA championship.

Warriors vindicated for not chasing after Brook Lopez in free agency

The controversial departure of Chris Paul, and a season-ending injury to Bradley Beal, have been the biggest headlines from the Clippers' veteran free agent additions. However, Lopez has been equally as underwhelming for the franchise to the point where he's been removed from Ty Lue's rotation.

Lopez has appeared in only two of Los Angeles' last nine games, combining to shoot 1-of-6 from the floor and recording a -16 plus-minus in 23 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.

The 37-year-old has averaged just 5.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game this season, shooting only 39% from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range. Those numbers are well down from the 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds on 51/37/83 shooting splits he averaged with the Bucks last season, having started every game outside of the elimination Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers in the first-round of the playoffs.

Lopez is officially trade eligible as of Monday, making him an interesting trade piece as the Clippers look to upgrade their roster to salvage a season that's increasing in disaster after a last start loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

While Horford has hardly delivered on expectations after signing a two-year, $12 million contract with the Warriors, there's no suggestion of him being outside the rotation once he returns from his current sciatic irritation.

The 5x All-Star has appeared in just one of Golden State's last nine games, but head coach Steve Kerr did confirm on Tuesday that Horford is nearing a return albeit is unlikely to play against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

The Warriors are expected to continue granting Horford plenty of opportunity to find a rhythm and offer impact as the season progresses, but the same might not be said for Lopez whose career at the Clippers already appears in trouble.