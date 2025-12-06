Warriors vindicated for dismissing underperforming guard struggling at new home

The Golden State Warriors haven't been shy in moving on from certain players over the last 12 months, including veteran guard Dennis Schroder whose brief time at the franchise came to an end in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade in February.

While Schroder did have some impact upon his arrival at the Detroit Pistons, and particularly during their first-round playoff series loss to the New York Knicks, the Warriors have been further vindicated in their move given the German's struggles to start his tenure with the Sacramento Kings.

Dennis Schroder has struggled since signing with the Kings

Sacramento's decision to sign Schroder to a three-year, $44.4 million contract did raise some eyebrows during the offseason, particularly when they followed that up by acquiring former MVP Russell Westbrook just before the season began.

Schroder started in his first 12 games with the Kings, including in a win over the short-handed Warriors where he went for 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists albeit on only 6-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Just as Golden State had seen enough prior to his departure in February, Sacramento too have already seen enough from Schroder as a starter. They've swiftly moved him to the bench, preferring to favor Westbrook who couldn't find a contract in the league at all until the very tale end of the offseason.

Schroder has since struggled with injury and missed the last four games as the Kings have fallen deeper into the mire. Sacramento are now 5-17 on the season and 14th in the Western Conference, with Schroder averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists on less than 40% shooting from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range.

The 32-year-old could certainly have some impact on a playoff-contending team in a backup role, but one has to question what exact use he has on this Kings roster? In fact, you could say that about a lot of their veteran players who are almost stuck there because they're on inflated contracts.

Finding a suitor for Schroder with two years and over $30 million on his contract could now be difficult for the Kings, not that he's necessarily their first priority when it comes to potential mid-season trades.

Using Schroder's contract less than two months after they acquired him, and before it expired during the offseason, continues to be a smart piece of business for the Warriors who managed to rectify their decision to trade for him in the first place.