Warriors vindicated for letting former champion walk in free agency

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Golden State Warriors, the team let him walk in free agency to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans. What initially seemed like a move the Warriors could regret has turned out to be the exact opposite in the first few weeks of the season.

Looney is averaging 3.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for the Pelicans, shooting 33.3% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line. He's played in five of New Orleans' 10 games (the Pelicans are a conference-worst 2-8), as he didn't make his regular-season debut until Nov. 2 after suffering a knee sprain during the preseason. His durability was a bonus while he was in Golden State.

It's too early to make any major declarations about Looney's time in New Orleans, but it's not too early to say that the Pelicans shouldn't have given him $16 million. No offense to Looney, but there isn't another team in the league that was willing to give him that much.

Kevon Looney signing is already aging poorly for the Pelicans

The Pelicans signed Looney with the intention of him being the starting center, but they've run into a bit of a problem, one that isn't necessarily a bad one to have. Rookie Derik Queen is off to a solid start, outperforming Looney while coming off the bench. Fans have already called for Queen to start in place of Looney.

In the Pelicans' 121-98 loss to the Suns on Monday, Looney had two points (1-of-4), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes. Queen finished with 12 points (5-of-10), six rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench.

The team is +17 on/off with Queen on the court and -21.9 with Looney on the court. Yet Willie continues to start Looney.



Hmmm Willie, let’s think about this. Why does the team keep getting in a hole early in games?? Anyone have any ideas? https://t.co/PN72voHkrP pic.twitter.com/cMnhmtbWkn — Austin Robert (@Rowbear32) November 11, 2025

As many questions as there were over the summer about what Golden State would do without having a dependable option like Looney at the five, you don't hear those questions anymore. The Warriors brought in Al Horford, and even though he's on a minutes restriction and has missed some time himself, bringing him in to maximize the title window was the right idea over keeping Looney.

Hopefully, Looney will be able to get settled with the Pelicans after missing the start of the season. There isn't a reason to root against him, not when he isn't playing against the Warriors. As bittersweet as it was to see him go, Golden State made the right decision to let him walk.