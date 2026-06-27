Warriors already vindicated for Steve Kerr move after Al Horford extension

It appeared Steve Kerr's time with the Golden State Warriors was coming to an end when the team was eliminated in the Play-In Tournament less than three months ago, but the franchise and long-time head coach eventually came together on a new two-year contract extension.

There's no doubt the Warriors wanted to maintain stability by bringing Kerr back, and that's already been vindicated given Al Horford's confirmed return to the team on his own extension that lines up with his 60-year-old head coach.

Al Horford extension already vindicates Steve Kerr re-signing

After news of the new two-year, $14 million contract surfaced on Thursday, Horford told ESPN's Anthony Slater of the desire to see things through with Golden State based on the roots he's already set at the organization after building strong relationships with the likes of Kerr and franchise superstar Stephen Curry.

"Me being here a year, being acclimated with (coach Steve) Kerr, with Steph, with everybody else, I feel like we can continue to take steps forward and have a better season," Horford said.

Perhaps Horford would have remained with the Warriors regardless, but it's far easier to envision him departing had Kerr also left beforehand. Losing Kerr and replacing him with anyone, but especially an untried, first-time head coach, would have brought a level of uncertainty to both the franchise and individual players.

Under Kerr, Horford knows he's going to play a key role and will likely close many games, but that he'll also play limited minutes and rest back-to-backs to ensure he can get through a long regular season as a 20-year veteran.

More importantly, with Kerr and a 38-year-old Curry still heading the basketball side of things as coach and best player, Horford knows that Golden State will be aiming for a deep playoff run.

Steve Kerr re-signing could help Warriors in free agency

Kerr's treatment of younger players in the past may turn those type of players away from voluntarily joining the Warriors, but his stature as a 4x championship-winning head coach is equally enticing to veterans like Horford who left the Boston Celtics to land in the Bay last offseason.

It will now be interesting to see whether Golden State can lure other veterans this offseason, and how much Kerr plays a role in that. LeBron James is getting consistently linked to the franchise ahead of free agency, but that would almost certainly not be the case if the Warriors had an inexperienced head coach in place.

Kerr still has to justify the decision to bring him back with results on the court, but the Horford extension and the potential of other moves does provide a vindication when it comes to the roster-building element.