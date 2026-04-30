Warriors vindicated for avoiding prime trade target after playoff axing

Whether it be during Jonathan Kuminga's long restricted free agency process last year or closer to the mid-season deadline, Keon Ellis was regularly viewed as a prime trade target for the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors ultimately avoided Ellis who was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with former Warrior Dennis Schroder, in a trade for De'Andre Hunter. Whether it was smart decision-making or dumb luck on Golden State's part, they're now being vindicated given Ellis has been demoted out of the Cavaliers' playoff rotation.

Warriors vindicated for avoiding Keon Ellis after playoff axing

Ellis averaged nearly 25 minutes per game in 29 games for Cleveland after the trade, but those minutes have been slashed all the way down to a DNP in the crucial Game 5 on Wednesday at Rocket Arena.

Former Warrior assistant Kenny Atkison still utilized 10 players with their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors evenly poised at 2-2, yet there was no room for Ellis in a major signal of his future in Cleveland.

Ellis played 15 minutes in a Game 1, nailing his only field-goal attempt (from three) while adding three rebounds and a steal in the 126-113 victory. Those minutes were cut to nine where he went scoreless in Game 2, and while they were bumped back to 15 in Game 3, he went scoreless again and failed to take a single field-goal attempt.

Considering he went scoreless for a third-straight time in Game 4 during less than five minutes of action, the Game 5 DNP really shouldn't come as much of a surprise despite Ellis being one of the more interesting trade candidates before the deadline.

Warriors could have acquired Keon Ellis before trade deadline

Given his measly $2.3 million salary (by NBA standards), Ellis was essentially available for any team in need of a solid 3-and-D guard. Perhaps the Sacramento Kings would have felt hesitant trading him to arguably their biggest rival in the same division, but there's little doubt the Warriors could have acquired the 26-year-old if they were willing to provide generous value.

Maybe Golden State can target Ellis as he prepares to hit unrestricted free agency? His value and projected contract has certainly taken a hit as a result of this playoff axing, while it's hard to envisage him returning to the Cavaliers unless he gets back in the rotation and makes an impact before the season is out.

The Warriors have been criticized over the years for the moves they haven't made, but in this instance it seems like the right decision that they didn't strongly chase a player who now can't get postseason minutes.