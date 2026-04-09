Warriors vs. Lakers injury report: Curry, Porzingis, Doncic, Reaves and more

The Los Angeles Lakers have joined the Golden State Warriors in being hit with a major injury bug, with the two teams set to be missing big names when they meet at Chase Center on Thursday night.

The Warriors have no less than 10 players on their injury report for what is their final home game of the regular season, while the Lakers will remain without two of their stars in Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Stars set to miss Warriors vs. Lakers showdown

The result of Thursday's game means very little for Golden State considering they're already locked into the 10th-seed ahead of the Play-In Tournament, but they'll still be hoping to build momentum and confidence after breaking a four-game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The Lakers have secured their playoff berth on the back of a 50-win season, yet they could still fall from fourth to fifth over the remaining three games which would see them surrender home-court advantage in the first-round.

Warriors injury report

The Warriors will almost assuredly rest Stephen Curry on one side of their back-to-back as they also face the Kings in Sacramento on Friday. Golden State are leaving their options open in listing the 2x MVP as questionable, having now played two games since his return from a 27-game absence due to a knee injury.

Gui Santos (pelvic contusion) is questionable to return after missing Tuesday's win, while Charles Bassey (ankle) is also questionable after a big double-double in his second game with the franchise. The Warriors desperately need Bassey to play considering they'll once again be without center trio Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) for the second-straight game.

Will Richard was a late scratch from Tuesday's game due to back soreness and is doubtful to return, but LJ Cryer (illness) is probable to play after missing the last two games. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody continue their respective recovery from long-term knee injuries.

Lakers injury report

The Lakers injury report is comparatively much smaller, but it may arguably have just as much impact. There's doubts over Doncic's ability to return at all this season after the Slovenian superstar suffered a hamstring strain last week, while the same can be said for Reaves who's now sidelined by an oblique strain.

Backup center Jaxson Hayes (foot) is also out for the Lakers, while veteran guard and former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is questionable due to an ankle contusion.