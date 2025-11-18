Warriors vs. Magic injury report: Jonathan Kuminga, Paolo Banchero updates & more

The Golden State Warriors will be without Jonathan Kuminga for a third-straight game when they face the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Tuesday.

The Magic will be without their own young forward though, with former No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero still sidelined by a groin injury that's seen him miss the past two games.

Jonathan Kuminga and Paolo Banchero remain out for Tuesday's matchup

Kuminga left at half-time of Golden State's first meeting with the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center last week, having subsequently been sidelined with knee tendinitis that's becoming an increasing concer. The Warriors have won three-straight games essentially without their former seventh overall pick, taking down the Spurs twice followed by Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield is probable due to illness, but it's otherwise a relatively clean injury report for Golden State as they prepare for another back-to-back which features a visit to Miami to see the Heat on Wednesday.

Al Horford's absence from the injury report assures that he will be rested from the Miami matchup, perhaps owing to the potential absence of Heat star Bam Adebayo who has missed his team's last six games due to a toe injury.

Orlando may be without starting guard Jalen Suggs who is questionable due to knee soreness, with the 24-year-old having missed a 117-113 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Warriors and Magic have both found some form over recent games after a tough period. Orlando were one of the biggest disappointments from the first fortnight of the season, but have since responded by winning four of their past six games.

While they've recovered to a 7-7 record, the Magic will be disappointed that it's not 8-6 after blowing a big opportunity to produce a statement win against the Rockets where they led by nine in the fourth-quarter.

Tuesday's game will provide a litmus test of sorts for the recent form of both sides, albeit the Magic are clearly a lesser threat without their star forward. Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane have stood up in Banchero's absence, having combined to average 49.5 points over the past two games.

After starting their six-game road-trip in horror fashion with a blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors have responded well and now have the opportunity to move to 10-6 with a win on Tuesday.