Warriors vs. Mavericks injury report: Porzingis, Moody, Curry updates & more

The Golden State Warriors will remain without superstar guard Stephen Curry on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, but could regain Kristaps Porzingis when the two sides meet at American Airlines Center.

The Warriors will be hoping to end their six-game road-trip on a positive note, having had a disastrous stretch to date which has included losing in Boston, Detroit and Atlanta by a combined 51 points over the past three games.

Warriors could regain two key starters on Monday in Dallas

Golden State are now two games back from the L.A. Clippers (eight-seed) and Portland Trail Blazers (ninth-seed) with just 11 games remaining in the regular season, meaning Monday's game is imperative to any possibility of a double chance in the Play-In Tournament.

Dallas, meanwhile, have been out of the picture for some time, sitting at 23-48 in the Western Conference despite an impressive rookie season from No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

Warriors Injury Report

Porzingis has been listed as probable for Monday's game, meaning the veteran center could miss just one game after leaving during the first-half of Friday's loss to the Pistons with lower back soreness.

The Warriors have already been through the full Porzingis experience since acquiring him last month, with the former All-Star big man appearing in just seven of a possible 20 games but filling those with some promising performances, including a 30-piece in Washington earlier in the week.

Golden State could also regain Moses Moody who has been upgraded to questionable, having missed the past 10 games with a wrist sprain. The Warriors have certainly missed Moody's 40% 3-point shooting, having ranked 29th in 3-point percentage as a team during his absence.

After playing in his first full back-to-back of the season, De'Anthony Melton is probable with a left hand contusion. Quinten Post is out as he continues to deal with a foot problem, having left in the first-half of Saturday's loss to the Hawks.

Curry remains out but is set to be re-evaluated back home on Tuesday, while fellow veterans Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Seth Curry are also still sidelined by their respective injuries.

Mavericks injury report

Dallas actually have a smaller injury report if you exclude their trio of two-way players who are all questionable due to G League duty. Kyrie Irving is the big name that's remained on the injury report all season as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, while Dereck Lively II is still out after playing just seven games in this campaign.

Caleb Martin is questionable with a heel contusion that's seen him miss the past three games, while young guard Brandon Williams is doubtful after missing the past two games while being in concussion protocol.