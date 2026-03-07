Warriors vs. Thunder injury report: Porzingis, Curry, Moody updates and more

Coming off one of their most impressive and surprising wins of the season, the Golden State Warriors could be boosted by the return of two key veteran players for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Kristaps Porzingis could play for just the second time since being acquired by the Warriors from the Atlanta Hawks a month ago, while veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry could return and play for the first time since December 4 after a long absence with a sciatic injury.

Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry could return for the Warriors

Golden State have lost eight of their past 13 games amid rising injury concerns, but will take some hope and belief from Thursday's stunning 115-113 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

After a multitude of injury concerns that saw just half of their main roster available against the Rockets, the Warriors could finally be in for some positive news with only 20 games remaining in the regular season.

Warriors Injury Report

Both Porzingis and Curry have been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game, potentially providing an boost to a Golden State offense that's ranked just 22nd in the league over the past 13 games.

Porzingis had 12 points in 17 minutes on 5-of-9 shooting in his debut for the Warriors, but has since missed the last six games with a mystery illness. Curry had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in limited minutes in his debut -- coincidentally against the Thunder -- way back on December 2.

Golden State could also regain Will Richard (questionable) and Gary Payton II (probable), both of whom have missed recent games due to ankle injuries. De'Anthony Melton is questionable amid his return from a torn ACL, having played a season-high 30 minutes where he scored 23 points during Thursday's overtime win.

The news isn't so good for fifth-year wing Moses Moody who will miss his second-straight game with a wrist sprain, while veteran stars Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) and Stephen Curry (runner's knee) also remain sidelined.

Thunder Injury Report

The Thunder have recently regained MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after a nine-game absence, but still have a reasonably lengthy injury report as they try to keep a gap between themselves and the second-seed San Antonio Spurs.

The reigning champions have only had Jalen Williams available for 26 games this season, with the star forward remaining out on Saturday due a hamstring strain. Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is also out due to a calf contusion, and so too are key guards Alex Caruso (hip contusion) and Ajay Mitchell (ankle sprain).

First-round pick Thomas Sorber has been out the entire season due to a torn ACL, while another big man in Branden Carlsen is also sidelined by a back strain.