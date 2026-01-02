Warriors vs. Thunder injury report: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green updates & more

The Golden State Warriors will be without veteran forward Draymond Green when they host the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on Friday night.

Green isn't the only Warrior veteran on the injury report, with Stephen Curry also dealing with a slight injury issue from the final seconds of Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.

Warriors and Thunder both dealing with injury concerns

Golden State will look to build on their momentum after winning five of their last six games, having suffered their only loss during this stretch after being up seven with just over 90 seconds remaining against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

After starting an incredible 24-1 on the season, the Thunder lost four of six but have since responded with three-straight wins, including a dominant 124-95 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

As has been the case throughout the season to date, the Warriors will have to manage their veterans across what will be their second back-to-back in the space of a week.

Warriors injury report

That management starts by listing Green as out for 'rest', with the 35-year-old presumably back on Saturday against the Utah Jazz. Curry is questionable for Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain, while his brother Seth remains out due to sciatic nerve irritation.

De'Anthony Melton is questionable and will undoubtedly sit on one side of the back-to-back, with his status potentially determined by whether Curry is playing or not. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Horford are both probable, suggesting the Warriors want one of Green and Horford available for each side of the back-to-back.

Thunder injury report

The Thunder have far more certainty in relation to availability for Friday's game, with six players on the injury report all listed as out. The most notable of those is starting center Isaiah Hartenstein who remains out with a right soleus strain, while backup big man Jaylin Williams is also out due to heel bursitis.

Outside of that duo, the visitors will have the same rotation that's helped them to a 29-5 record to this point, having been without young first-round picks Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber for the entire season.

The Thunder have already claimed two double-digit wins over the Warriors this season, but the hosts might take some confidence from their immense second-half comeback on December 2 that saw them briefly take the lead during the fourth-quarter despite the absence of both Curry and Jimmy Butler.